* Signs Chinese reforms having positive economic impact
* Euro zone data strengthens expectations for policy easing
* U.S. Markit, ISM PMIs show U.S. manufacturing growth
accelerated
By Howard Schneider and Jonathan Cable
WASHINGTON/LONDON, June 2 U.S. and China
manufacturing activity expanded in May, putting the world's two
largest economies on a seemingly firmer path to recovery, but a
slowdown in euro zone factory growth boosted expectations of
policy easing by the European Central Bank.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity rose to 55.4 in May from 54.9 in
April, just shy of the 55.5 expected according to a Reuters poll
of economists. ISM had initially said the reading came in at
53.2 for May, but that figure was corrected due to an error in
applying seasonal adjustments.
A reading over 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing
activity.
Financial data firm Markit said in a separate report its
final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers Index rose to 56.4
in May from 55.4 in April, following a preliminary reading of
56.2.
Data on manufacturing activity in China meanwhile raised
hopes that Beijing's targeted measures to bolster growth are
having an impact.
Chinese factory activity grew at the fastest pace in
five months in May but euro zone manufacturing growth slowed
more than initially thought, fuelling expectations the
European Central Bank will ease policy this week.
"The Chinese numbers were fractionally higher. We are
beginning to make some progress but it is consistent with this
story that the Chinese economy is not going to grow as fast as
it has in the past," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.
"The European numbers were in and around the ballpark. It's
not the kind of data the ECB is going to react to instantly but
it is part of a bigger puzzle that says we need more growth in
Europe."
Markit's final euro zone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) slipped to a six-month low of 52.2 in May from
April's 53.4 as strong figures from Germany failed to offset
contraction in France.
The final number was below the initial reading of 52.5 but
held above 50 for the 11th straight month. A subindex measuring
output sank to 54.3 from 56.5, weaker than the initial reading
of 54.7.
"The slowdown in euro zone manufacturing activity in May
reinforces belief that the ECB will deliver a package of
measures at its 5 June policy meeting," said Howard Archer at
HIS Global Insight.
To spur growth, boost lending and drive up inflation the ECB
is widely expected to cut its deposit rate to below zero, reduce
its main borrowing rate and launch a refinancing operation aimed
at businesses when it meets on Thursday.
Inflation in the 18 nations using the euro is predicted to
have held steady at just 0.7 percent in May, well within the
ECB's "danger zone" of below 1 percent and also below its
preferred 2 percent ceiling.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, again supported the
tepid overall growth but in France, the bloc's second-largest
economy, the PMI sank back below the 50 mark after just two
months of expansion.
In non-euro using Britain, manufacturing activity kept
expanding at a rapid pace in May, suggesting the economic
recovery there has lost little of its shine this quarter.
The reassuring Chinese factory data lifted world stocks and
commodities on Monday, although markets are waiting to see how
far the ECB will go with policy easing plans.
The weaker-than-expected initial ISM report weighed on U.S.
stocks and helped bond prices, but equities recovered after
chatter of a correction started making the rounds.
STRONGER CHINA
China's official PMI, which is geared towards bigger,
state-owned firms, rose to 50.8 in May, from April's 50.4, the
National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday, beating market
expectations of 50.6.
"Recent pro-growth measures, which were stepped-up further
last Friday, may have lent a helping hand here," said Nikolaus
Keis at UniCredit.
China's manufacturing data bolstered expectations that the
world's second-largest economy is regaining strength as
the government's pro-growth measures kick in.
Beijing stepped up policy fine-tuning in recent weeks and
has unveiled a slew of measures this year to help shore up the
economy, which dipped to an 18-month low in the first quarter
and is on track to post the weakest annual showing in 24 years.
China's cabinet announced new easing measures on Friday to
help lower funding costs and reduce operating burdens for
companies to give more support for the real economy, adding to
moves that included hastening construction of railways and
public housing.
In South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy and one of the
leading manufacturing and export powerhouses, the HSBC/Markit
manufacturing gauge slid below 50 while trade data showed
exports fell.
In India, the manufacturing PMI edged up but came in
slightly below the median forecast in a Reuters poll.
Indonesia's PMI surged to a record high but hopes were tempered
after its trade balance slipped back into deficit in April after
two consecutive months of surpluses.
