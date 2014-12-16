Dec 16 Russia was forced to ramp up interest
rates on Tuesday in a desperate attempt to rescue its rouble
while factory activity in China shrank for the first time in
seven months, marking an increasingly turbulent end to the year
for the global economy.
The relentless slide in oil prices, while a blessing to most
rich world consumers, is becoming a curse for countries reliant
on resource exports. Indonesia became the latest Asian casualty
on Tuesday as its currency caved to fresh 16-year lows.
Russia had to take drastic action to defend its currency,
raising interest rates by no less than 5.5 percentage points to
17 percent in a shock midnight manoeuvre.
"This should make it more difficult to short (the rouble),"
said Jorge Mariscal, chief investment officer for emerging
markets at UBS Wealth Management in New York.
"I think it shows they are really concerned about the speed
of the decline."
Russia's economy still depends in large measure on sales of
oil and gas, which account for about two-thirds of exports.
The hike in rates bought some time for the currency in Asia,
with the dollar falling back to 61.50 roubles on dealing
platform EBS, from atop 67.00 at one point. All eyes
were now on the start of Russian trading to see if the relief
lasted.
Concerns about possible capital flight were spreading
through other emerging markets, with the Indonesian rupiah
falling sharply for the third straight session.
The mood in Asia was hardly helped when a measure of Chinese
manufacturing activity for HSBC/Markit fell to 49.5 in December
from November's 50.0, adding to pressure for further stimulus.
"The manufacturing slowdown points to a weak ending for
2014," said Hongbin Qu, chief economist for China at HSBC.
"The rising disinflationary pressures, which fundamentally
reflect weak demand, warrant further monetary easing in the
coming months."
Worries about disinflation, and whether it could morph into
outright deflation, have spread world wide as oil prices notched
up new lows. Brent crude fetched just $60.81 a barrel on
Tuesday, having almost halved in price since June.
The risks are such that investors are wagering the U.S.
Federal Reserve might go slow on policy tightening next year
even if its economy continues to outperform.
The central bank starts a two-day meeting later on Tuesday
and there is intense speculation on whether it will drop a
commitment to keeping rates near zero for a "considerable time."
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Pete Sweeney, Katya Golubkova and
Alexander Winning; Writing by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim
Coghill)