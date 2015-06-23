* For euro zone PMIs see: link.reuters.com/cuh64s
* Euro zone flash composite PMI at four-year high in June
* France private business expands for first time in a year
* China, Japan factory growth sputters
* Prices still being cut to draw new orders
By Sumanta Dey and Wayne Cole
June 23 A resurgence of activity in France
helped euro zone businesses expand at their fastest rate in four
years this month, the clearest sign yet that the European
Central Bank's stimulus is driving a solid recovery in the
region.
But loose monetary policy in China and Japan failed to
prevent factory activity there from contracting, Purchasing
Managers Index (PMI) surveys showed.
Coming at a time when financial markets are transfixed by
the stand-off between Greece and its creditors, the PMIs painted
a mixed picture for the global economy and are likely to
reinforce calls for accommodative monetary policy.
In the United States, where interest rates are set to rise
by year-end for the first time in almost a decade, a survey
later on Tuesday is expected to show factory activity in the
world's biggest economy quickened in June.
The ECB is buying 60 billion euros of mostly sovereign bonds
each month to boost growth and inflation in the euro zone. The
latest data suggests that stimulus has started impacting
business sentiment, even if only slightly.
"We've got a decent pickup in the services sector, which is
indicative that domestic activity is beginning to rally," said
Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank.
"It clearly does indicate that after all the travails of the
past few years there are some positive shoots springing up in
the euro zone. There are structural problems but maybe, just
maybe, we've turned a corner."
Markit's Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index, based
on surveys of thousands of companies and seen as a good growth
indicator, surged to a four-year high of 54.1 from 53.5.
It pointed to second-quarter euro zone economic growth of
0.4 percent, Markit said, matching predictions in a Reuters
poll.
The bright readings for the euro zone were complemented by
data for Germany and France, the bloc's two largest economies,
where both factory and services activity grew much more than
expected.
"There is a turnaround in the domestic (French) economy in
particular," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit.
"You've got a lot of ECB stimulus going on at the moment and
we saw signs of that helping drive upturns in business and
consumer confidence, and so that stimulus is paying dividends."
But the absence of price pressures in the surveys -- despite
weaker currencies and rising global crude oil prices -- is
likely to disappoint policymakers in Europe and Asia who are
struggling to boost inflation.
Almost all the surveys out Tuesday showed factories and
service companies continued cutting prices in June to attract
new business.
After reaching a 13-month peak in May, demand from abroad
for the euro zone's goods slowed slightly on concerns a Greek
debt default could break up the monetary union.
Athens offered new budget proposals to its lenders on Monday
which euro zone leaders welcomed, igniting hopes the
long-running stand-off would soon end with a cash-for-reform
deal to help Greece pays its debts.
Chinese firms reported the sharpest reduction in hiring
intentions for six years, despite efforts by Beijing to
kick-start activity through policy stimulus.
With factory activity apparently shrinking for three
straight months, it is becoming mathematically harder for China
to avoid economic growth falling below 7.0 percent in the second
quarter for the first time since the Global Financial Crisis.
Hopes China would be the principal driver of global growth
have dimmed as economists remain cautious about the outlook.
Credit growth remains weak and manufacturing is stagnating,
reinforcing views that authorities will have to roll out more
stimulus to avert a sharper slowdown.
The news from Japan was no better. The factory sector
actually went backwards in June, as the world's third largest
economy continued to struggle after a recession last year.
