* Chinese activity shrinks for 10th month in Dec
* Euro zone manufacturing expands, but pick-up tepid
* U.S. manufacturing slumps
By Sumanta Dey and Wayne Cole
BENGALURU/NEW YORK, Jan 4 The global economy
finished last year on a fragile footing, with factory activity
in China shrinking for the 10th month running in December, while
euro zone manufacturing picked up but U.S. activity slowed.
Coming on a day of volatility in Asian stock markets after
China's central bank fixed the yuan at a 4-1/2 year low,
the data point to sluggish economic growth and inflation
globally to start the new year.
Mainland Chinese shares sank over 7.0 percent on
the lower yuan fixing and shrinking factory activity.
European stock markets fell too,
though the declines were less sharp as investors took note of
the brighter data from the euro zone. At midsession, U.S. stocks
were down nearly 3.0 percent, the biggest one day fall in more
than three months.
CHINA FACTORY ACTIVITY CONTRACTS
The Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) slipped to 48.2, below a Reuters poll consensus of
49.0 and down from 48.6 in November.
That was the lowest since September and well below the
50-point level that separates contraction from expansion. It
followed a fractional increase in the official PMI to 49.7.
The PMIs in South Korea and Taiwan edged above the 50 mark,
though more thanks to a pick-up in domestic demand than any
revival in exports.
Weighed down by weak demand at home and abroad, factory
overcapacity and cooling investment, China will likely post its
weakest economic growth in 25 years in 2015, with the rate of
expansion slipping to around 7.0 percent from 7.3 percent in
2014.
Growth is forecast to slow to 6.5 percent this year and
next, according to the latest Reuters poll.
The drag from industry comes as China makes gradual progress
in its transformation to a more service-driven economy. An
official survey on the services sector showed activity quickened
in December, with its main index rising to 54.4, from 53.6 in
November.
China has room to ease reserve requirements for banks and
loosen government purse strings. It has also been steadily
nudging its currency lower.
EURO ZONE MANUFACTURING EXPANDS
Manufacturing activity in the euro zone area improved last
month in all the countries covered by the business survey from
private data vendor Markit, suggesting factories performed
better over last year as a whole compared to the previous three.
Markit's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to a 20-month high of 53.2, just above a flash
reading of 53.1 and of 52.8 in November. The PMIs suggest a
pickup in activity, but in most countries still a mild pace of
growth.
This year "is going to be a rerun of 2015 with added risks,"
said Peter Dixon, economist at Commerzbank. "The global economic
story is based on weak fundamentals with China slowing further
and policy uncertainties existing in developed economies."
While the PMIs point to improving activity in the euro zone,
the European Central Bank would have to expand its policy
arsenal to get inflation back up to its target, he added.
The ECB has already cut its deposit interest rate well below
zero and is buying 60 billion euros a month of mostly government
bonds to try and boost inflation. Price pressures are still
subdued in the region, but a December Reuters poll suggests
market expectations of bigger asset purchase programme also
remain low.
Data on Tuesday is expected to show euro zone inflation rose
to 0.3 percent in December from 0.2 percent in November.
A regional bright spot was Italy, where manufacturing
activity grew at its fastest pace in almost five years, auguring
well for growth in the euro zone's third-largest economy.
British factory growth slipped however as new orders came in
at the slowest pace in five months.
U.S. FACTORY ACTIVITY SLUMPS
U.S. manufacturing activity slowed further in December, as
the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar undermined export
profitability.
Markit's purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 51.2 from
52.8 in November, the lowest since October 2012.
The new orders subcomponent fell to 50.2 from 53.1, the
lowest since Sept 2009.
"A near-stagnation in new business volumes was the main
factor weighing on the headline index in December," Markit's
U.S. economist Tim Moore said.
"Export sales were also close to stagnation in December,
with manufacturers noting that the strong dollar continued to
act as a drag on demand from abroad."
An alternative reading from the U.S. Institute for Supply
Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity
fell to 48.2 from 48.6 in November and is now at its lowest
level since June 2009.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Cable and Andy Bruce in
LONDON, Isla Binnie in ROME, Dan Burns in NEW YORK; editing by
John Stonestreet and Clive McKeef)