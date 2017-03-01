By Saikat Chatterjee
| HONG KONG, March 1
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a
global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in
February, though the outlook for many of the region's
export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S.
President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.
Manufacturing surveys for Asia, including for its two
biggest economies China and Japan, were broadly positive for
exports in a welcome sign for many of the companies tapped into
the global supply chain.
"Encouragingly, the data indicated that the current upturn
in demand remains broad-based across both domestic and
international markets, while a further steep increase in
purchasing activity raises the prospect of continued production
growth in coming months," said Annabel Fiddes, economist at IHS
Markit, referring to Taiwan's strong PMI reading.
Trump, however, remained the great unknown risk factor for
Asia and the rest of the world.
In a key speech to Congress, the U.S. president outlined his
plan for his first year in office that included healthcare and
tax reforms, but he did not announce anything new on trade.
Trump's protectionist stance has rattled global markets,
with policymakers and investors remaining on edge until they see
more clarity, and specific details, on U.S. economic policies.
Authorities in China, whom Trump last week labeled the
"champions of currency manipulation", can take comfort from a
private survey showing factory activity expanded for an eighth
consecutive month thanks to a pick up in export
orders.
Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank expects "bubble
deflating" will remain a key theme at the upcoming National
Congress, underscoring challenges for policymakers in China as
an explosive rise in debt in recent years has stoked speculative
asset bubbles.
That explains why Beijing plans to slightly lower its target
for broad money supply growth to 12 percent, as authorities
adopts a modest tightening bias in a bid to cool strong credit
growth. It raised interest rates on a key funding tool in
January.
FED FACTOR
The encouraging factory activity in Asia should also be
squared off against rising interest rates in the United States,
where any tempering in activity could prove detrimental to some
of the region's globe-trotting manufacturers.
A handful of Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday jolted
markets into higher expectations for a March U.S. interest rate
increase, with comments that suggested rate-setters were worried
about waiting too long in the face of pending economic stimulus
from Washington.
China exports, which have lagged its regional counterparts
in recent months, showed signs of a pickup with the Caixin PMI
sub-index for new export orders rising to 53.8, the highest rate
of growth since September 2014.
That bounce in new orders was echoed in South Korea where
exports grew at their fastest pace in five years supported by a
pickup in global demand and from China.
The trade ministry said exports to China, South Korea's
biggest customer, rose for a fourth straight month while
semiconductor exports posted their best monthly performance on
record, riding on a months-long rally in electronics.
"February data shows that there is a clear export
resurgence, as exports in terms of both price and volume seem to
be increasing," said Lee Sang-jae, an economist for Eugene
Investment & Securities in Seoul.
In Japan, the picture was mixed, even as a pick up in
manufacturing activity at its fastest pace in three years was
accompanied by strong export orders. Question marks remain
about domestic demand, and shipments to the U.S., which have
failed to show strong growth in the past year.
Indeed, January exports growth slowed and data on Tuesday
showed factory output unexpectedly fell for the first time in
six months in Japan while headline PMI figures out of China
showed signs of slowing.
In Australia, investors had a lot to cheer as data showed
the economy rebounded sharply last quarter thanks to a boom in
commodity exports, extending the resource rich nation's 25-year
streak of uninterrupted expansion.
An uptick in momentum in China, Australia's major export
market, is another reason for the Reserve Bank of Australia to
hold off on more rate cuts this year.
"Looking ahead, with domestic monetary policy set to remain
loose and global growth likely to pick up a bit this year, we
expect a gradual recovery in Asian manufacturing ahead," said
Krystal Tan, Asia economist at Capital Economics.
(Additional reporting by Christine Kim and Cynthia Kim in
SEOUL; Editing by Randy Fabi & Shri Navaratnam)