* China's official PMI unexpectedly slips
* Export orders fade across Asia
* Inflation pressures ease
By Emily Kaiser
Nov 1 Factory activity in Asia's export
powerhouses slowed to near three-year lows in October as
European demand dropped, reinforcing fears the euro zone's debt
troubles were sapping global growth.
The purchasing managers' indexes, released on Tuesday, also
showed inflation pressures abating, which could bring the
region's policymakers one step closer to easing should the
economic outlook deteriorate.
China's official PMI registered its lowest reading since
February 2009, an unexpected decline that reflected a drop in
new export orders. The overall index dipped to 50.4 from
September's 51.2, edging closer to the 50 line that separates
growth from contraction.
Figures due later on Tuesday are expected to show the euro
zone's manufacturing sector contracted for a third straight
month, while U.S. factory activity picked up modestly, according
to Reuters polling.
A Reuters survey released on Oct. 25 showed economists
evenly split on whether the euro zone would slide back into
recession. Two out of three predicted the European Central Bank
would cut interest rates by December and a smaller fraction
predicted the move would come at Thursday's policy-setting
meeting.
The data from Asia did not bode well for Europe, where
leaders have struggled to convince investors that a deal reached
last week to write down the value of Greece's debt and boost a
rescue fund would resolve the region's debt woes.
South Korea's PMI remained below 50 for a third consecutive
month, its longest losing streak since the 2008-2009 global
financial crisis. Its export figures, also released on Tuesday,
showed shipments to the European Union dropped 20 percent from a
year earlier for the Oct. 1-20 period. Exports to the United
States dropped a relatively modest 7 percent.
"Korea's exports had been resilient all year despite
weakness elsewhere, notably in Taiwan," said ING economist Tim
Condon. "Today's data is the first sign of a crack."
Taiwan's PMI dropped to 43.7 in October, a 33-month low. One
in three respondents said new export orders fell, particularly
from Europe and China.
India bucked the regional trend, reporting a slight pickup
in its PMI. India's economy is far less reliant on exports for
growth, which helps to insulate it from the global slowdown.
Overall new orders rose, breaking a six-month streak of
declines, although export orders dipped.
INFLATION RELIEF
The PMI data showed input prices easing across the region, a
welcome respite for policymakers who have been reluctant to ease
credit conditions while inflation remains above target.
In China, the input price sub-index tumbled to 46.2 in
October from 56.6 a month earlier, dipping below 50 for the
first time since April 2009.
This provides further evidence that Beijing's year-long
tightening cycle is over. Still, economists see little chance of
a rate cut before 2012. Instead, China will probably stick with
targeted measures to ease lending conditions to small- and
medium-sized businesses, where borrowing has been constrained.
The cooling inflation outlook led Australia's central bank
to lower interest rates on Tuesday, its first easing since early
2009.
Figures from Indonesia also showed price pressures fading.
Its central bank cut rates on Oct. 11 in a surprise move, and
left the door open to further easing.
Thailand's inflation accelerated in October, a consequence
of heavy flooding, but the increase was not as sharp as
economists had predicted.
(Reporting by Emily Kaiser in Singapore; Additional reporting
by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards in Beijing and Christine Kim and
Yoo Choonsik in Seoul, and Yati Himatsingka in Bangalore;
Editing by Dean Yates)