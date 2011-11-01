By Emily Kaiser and Andy Bruce
| SINGAPORE/LONDON
SINGAPORE/LONDON Nov 1 Factory activity in
Asia's big export economies slowed to its weakest rate in
nearly three years in October, while a sharp decline in UK
manufacturing provided the latest sign that Europe is on the
brink of recession.
China's official PMI unexpectedly fell to its lowest since
February 2009, a survey showed on Tuesday, reflecting a drop in
new export orders -- particularly from the European Union,
China's biggest export market.
Purchasing managers' indexes for October also showed
inflation pressures abating in Asia, which could bring the wider
region's policymakers one step closer to lowering interest rates
should the economic outlook deteriorate.
Australia's central bank cut rates on Tuesday for the first
time since early 2009, when global financial markets were in
turmoil, citing easing inflation and concerns about the world
economic outlook.
"Interestingly, what the PMIs show is that the world economy
was already weakening before the euro zone crisis was coming to
a head," said Julian Jessop, chief global economist at Capital
Economics in London.
"I think the best we can hope for is a prolonged period of
sluggish growth, but there has to be a significant risk that a
further escalation of the financial crisis in Europe tips the
world back into recession."
European leaders have struggled to convince markets that a
deal reached last week to write down Greece's debt and boost a
rescue fund would resolve the region's debt woes.
But those measures were thrown into disarray on Tuesday by a
shock decision by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to call
a referendum on the bailout. That hammered European stock
markets and drew ire from Germany.
Manufacturing in the UK, the European Union's No. 3 economy,
declined at its fastest pace in two years in October, according
to the CIPS/Markit factory PMI. It slumped to 47.4 from 50.8,
below even the most pessimistic forecast provided by economists.
That overshadowed news that the UK economy grew by 0.5
percent in July-September, more than the 0.3 percent economists
expected.
"The parlous state of the domestic economy is clearly taking
its toll on the manufacturing sector," said Ross Walker, UK
economist at RBS, who called the PMI figures "dreadful".
U.S. factory activity data due at 1400 GMT will show a
modest pick-up in activity, according to a Reuters poll. U.S.
economic data have improved in recent weeks, in contrast to
rapidly-deteriorating conditions in Europe.
Final PMIs due on Wednesday from the euro zone are expected
to confirm its manufacturing sector contracted for a third
straight month. A recent Reuters survey showed economists evenly
split on whether the euro zone would slide back into recession.
ASIA SLOWDOWN
South Korea's PMI remained below 50 for a third consecutive
month, its longest losing streak since the 2008-2009 global
financial crisis.
Export figures, also released on Tuesday, showed Korean
shipments to the European Union dropped 20 percent from a year
earlier for the Oct. 1-20 period. Exports to the United States
dropped a relatively modest 7 percent.
"Korea's exports had been resilient all year despite
weakness elsewhere, notably in Taiwan," said ING economist Tim
Condon. "Today's data is the first sign of a crack."
Taiwan's PMI dropped to 43.7 in October, a 33-month low. One
in three respondents said new export orders fell, particularly
from Europe and China.
India bucked the regional trend, with a slight pickup.
India's economy is far less reliant on exports for growth, which
helps to insulate it from the global slowdown.
The new orders index rose, breaking a six-month streak of
declines, although export orders contracted again.
Input prices eased across the region, according to the PMI
surveys, a welcome respite for policymakers who have been
reluctant to ease credit conditions while inflation remains
high.
In China, the input price sub-index tumbled to 46.2 in
October from 56.6 a month earlier, dipping below 50 for the
first time since April 2009.
This provides further support to the view that Beijing's
year-long tightening cycle is probably over.
Still, economists see little chance of a rate cut before
2012. Instead, China will probably stick with targeted measures
to ease lending conditions to small- and medium-sized
businesses, where borrowing has been constrained.
(Writing by Emily Kaiser in Singapore and Andy Bruce in
London; Additional reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards in
Beijing and Christine Kim and Yoo Choonsik in Seoul, and Yati
Himatsingka in Bangalore; Editing by Ross Finley, Dean Yates and
Ron Askew)
(Writing by Andy Bruce in London)