(Corrects paragraph 3 to show first rise in German output in
four months, not seven months)
* Euro zone PMI shows continued factory contraction
* British manufacturing sector surprises with rebound
* China official PMI unexpectedly shows expansion
* Policymakers under pressure to support growth
By Jonathan Cable and Anooja Debnath
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Crumbling global
demand restrained factory output in Asia and most of Europe in
January, business surveys showed on Wednesday, putting pressure
on policymakers to shore up growth and counter a spreading
malaise.
Asia's export-reliant countries, while far more resilient,
remain vulnerable to the euro zone's messy sovereign debt crisis
that threatens at best to tip the currency bloc into a recession
and at worst to rip it apart.
Meanwhile, the first rise in German manufacturing output in
four months was not enough to offset prolonged contraction in
the currency union's smaller economies and suggests that the
bloc will not avoid that recession.
"There is an awful long way to go yet, and given the
headwinds that these economies face I would be cautious about
being too optimistic," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.
"Germany continues to motor on and show a reasonable amount
of dynamism, and that will drag France along and maybe Italy,
but it is not really going to help the likes of Greece. You need
much more buoyancy from domestic demand, which at the moment
appears to be sadly lacking."
The Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),
compiled by Markit, rose to 48.8 last month from 46.9, revised
up from a flash reading but recording its sixth month below the
50 mark that divides growth from contraction.
French manufacturing contracted again in January, as did
major economies Spain and Italy, as well as Greece and Ireland.
Data from Britain was decidedly more upbeat than the figures
from continental Europe, showing its manufacturing sector
unexpectedly grew in January. The PMI rose to 52.1 from 49.6,
easily beating expectations for 50.0.
European stocks jumped and the euro recovered from week lows
after the data, with analysts citing the some of the key numbers
were better than feared, and that positive combined with hopes
that Greece is edging towards a comprehensive deal on
restructuring its debt to ease markets' nerves at least
momentarily.
The official China PMI inched up to 50.5 in January from
50.3, which was welcome news. But new export orders fell
sharply, again underscoring the troubles in Europe.
"As external demand is now fading clearly, Chinese exporters
are facing increasing difficulties," China's Finance Minister
Xie Xuren said in remarks on Wednesday.
The HSBC Markit PMI for China told the same if slightly more
negative tale, holding at 48.8 in January.
"Chinese manufacturing has not yet reached a bottom. The
trend so far has been consistent with our view that the current
downturn will be shallower but more extended than the last
downturn," said Yao Wei at Societe Generale.
Comparable figures due later from the United States, the
world's biggest economy, are expected to show an uptick in
activity as well. Economists in a Reuters poll expect a rise to
54.5 in the Institute for Supply Management index from 53.1.
The pace of job creation by private employers slowed in
January after a sharp gain the month before, a report by a
payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
The private sector added 170,000 jobs last month, the ADP
National Employment Report showed, shy of economists'
expectations for a gain of 185,000 jobs.
ASIA WAVERING BUT STILL RELATIVELY STRONG
India bucked the gloomy trend, with factory activity growing
at its fastest pace in eight months. Unlike most of its Asian
peers, India's economy is far less exposed to export demand.
The PMI reading of 57.5 in January marked almost three years
of expansion in the manufacturing sector and brought some cheer
to an economy hurt by monetary policy tightening and the
government's policy paralysis.
South Korea's manufacturing sector activity and new export
orders both shrank for a sixth straight month in January, the
longest losing streak in three years. And in Taiwan, faltering
exports bit into factory activity which shrank for the eighth
straight month.
South Korean exports posted a shocking 6.6 percent drop from
a year earlier in January, far worse than the 0.7 percent
consensus in a Reuters poll. Its exports to the European Union
tumbled 45 percent in the first 20 days compared with the same
period a year earlier.
Indeed, the euro zone is expected to be in recession during
the first half of this year, according to a Reuters poll, but
this assumes the debt crisis will not flare out of control.
Fears that Greece could face a disorderly default if it does
not quickly secure a debt swap deal with private creditors, or
that Portugal might require a second bailout, continue to rattle
investors.
On Monday, most European Union states agreed to a German-led
pact that will impose quasi-automatic sanctions on countries
that breach EU budget deficit limits and will enshrine balanced
budget rules in national law. That, however, will not solve euro
zone countries' immediate borrowing troubles.
