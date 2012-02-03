* Euro zone companies return to weak growth in January
LONDON, Feb 3 Europe's floundering economy
probably perked up in January, although sharply slowing growth
among Chinese services companies suggests the world economy
started 2012 in mixed form, according to business surveys on
Friday.
Still, there were plenty of bright spots from Friday's
series of purchasing managers indexes (PMIs), which measure
changes in the activities of companies all over the world.
Britain's service sector expanded at its fastest pace in 10
months in January, exceeding every expectation, while activity
in Indian and Russian services companies grew at the fastest
pace in six months.
The euro zone's vast services economy snapped four months of
decline by expanding last month, albeit very weakly. The PMIs
suggested that a recession there, widely expected by economists,
will be mild.
And U.S. jobs and PMI data later on Friday should show
continued steady progress in the world's No.1 economy, according
to analysts polled by Reuters.
"All in all, the improvement in the services PMI index is
seen as a sign that the (euro zone) economy is not as depressed
as some have feared," said Annalisa Piazza, economist at New
Edge Strategy.
Business and consumer sentiment surveys from the euro zone
since the start of the year have shown a definite upturn in
optimism, although hard data still point to profound economic
weakness in the common currency area.
Retail sales during December, including the busy shopping
period after Christmas, fell some 1.6 percent compared with a
year earlier, suggesting some of the optimism may be of the
frothy kind.
Economists also warn that developments in the euro zone debt
crisis are still critical to the bloc's economic outlook.
Greece at least looks likely to avoid a ruinous sovereign
debt default by agreeing a debt swap deal and a new bailout with
the International Monetary Fund, although market focus is
shifting back to Portugal and its long-term solvency.
News from China earlier on Friday qualified any optimism
that the global economy started this year with a strong bounce.
China's official government services PMI dipped to 52.9 in
January from 56.0, suggesting sharply slowing growth, although
that was still comfortably above the 50 mark that denotes
expansion.
That followed manufacturing PMIs on Wednesday that showed
activity in China's factories expanded only very slightly in
January. Both the services and manufacturing data suggest that
Chinese authorities will take further policy measures to support
growth.
"The overall strength of economic growth remained relatively
weak, which will inevitably weigh on the jobs market if weakness
persists for longer," said Qu Hongbin, chief economist for China
at HSBC.
BRITISH BOOM?
Arguably the biggest surprise of the day was from the
British services PMI, which rocketed to 56.0 from 53.5 in
December, beyond every forecast from 26 economists and the
strongest showing since last March.
"Given all the concerns about the weakness of activity in
Q4, the prospect of a double-dip recession, I think those fears
now appear to be dispelled to a large extent," said Peter Dixon,
economist at Commerzbank.
The euro zone PMI too raised slim hopes the euro zone might
avoid a fully-fledged recession, which economists have long
regarded as an odds-on bet.
The euro zone service PMI edged up to 50.4 in January from
48.3, its first showing above the 50 mark that divides growth
from contraction since last August.
"It is encouraging to not only see signs that the German
economy has sprung back into life, but also that the rate of
decline in the periphery has started to ease quite
substantially," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at PMI
survey compiler Markit.
India's services sector grew at its fastest pace in six
months during January as new business swelled, while rising
employment boosted Russian service companies, sending the PMI
there to 56.5 in January from 53.8.
"The New Year holidays seem to have recharged the batteries
of service providers," said Alexander Morozov, chief economist
for Russia and CIS at HSBC.
Data from the United States later on Friday should confirm
the world's biggest economy is also moving in the right
direction.
Economists expect U.S. employment growth slowed in January,
but that the overall trend of improvement should remain intact,
with 150,000 new non-farm jobs added in data due at 1330 GMT,
down from 200,000 in December.
And the U.S. non-manufacturing ISM survey, comparable to the
PMIs and due at 1500 GMT, should stay steady at 53.0 in January
- consistent with moderate service sector growth.
