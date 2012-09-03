By Lucy Hornby
| BEIJING, Sept 3
BEIJING, Sept 3 A contraction in Asian
manufacturing spread in August as new export orders fell across
the region from China to India, showing the euro zone debt
crisis was having a deepening impact on the global economy.
China's official purchasing managers' index fell below the
50 level that demarcates expansion from contraction for the
first time since November 2011, while a similar survey from HSBC
showed activity shrinking at its fastest pace since March 2009.
HSBC PMIs covering other major exporters painted a similar
picture. South Korea's reading was below 50 for the third month
in a row and Taiwan's PMI hit its lowest level since November.
The reports showed new orders, including new export orders,
under pressure as fears grow the euro zone is sliding into
recession and the United States struggles to build up any
economic steam.
Even in India, where the manufacturing sector has expanded
without a break for more than three years, new export orders
fell in August at their steepest pace since October last year.
Indonesia's factory activity also expanded in August, but new
export orders fell for the fifth month in a row.
Similar data expected in coming days from the euro zone and
the United States is unlikely to lift the gloom. Later on
Monday, the EU Markit PMI is expected to show that the factory
sector was contracting in August, while the U.S. Institute for
Supply Management on Tuesday is forecast to show a reading of
50.
China's PMIs reinforced expectations that the pace of growth
in the world's second-largest economy will weaken well into the
September quarter.
The HSBC China PMI fell to a seasonally adjusted 47.6, its
lowest level since March 2009. It followed China's official
factory PMI on Saturday which fell to a lower-than-expected
49.2, the first time it had fallen below 50 since November 2011.
"Beijing must step up policy easing to stabilise growth and
foster job market conditions," Qu Hongbin, chief China economist
at HSBC said in a statement accompanying the survey.
Chief among manufacturers' concerns are the softness in new
orders as demand falters, particularly from the euro zone. The
HSBC new orders sub-index fell to its lowest point since March
2009.
"This, combined with a record high in stocks of finished
goods sub-index, and a 41-month low employment index, suggests
China's exporters are facing increasing difficulties amid
stronger global headwinds," Qu said.
The official survey showed the new orders sub-index dropped
for the fourth month in a row to 48.7, while export orders
stabilised at 46.6, figures from the National Bureau of
Statistics showed.
Expectations for when growth would pick up following six
consecutive quarters of slowing down have been steadily pushed
back deeper into 2012. Weaker-than-expected government data on
the economy in July cooled market expectations again.
Beijing is moving cautiously in trying to support the
economy in what it calls a "prudent" policy stance for fear of
re-igniting property and inflation risks.
China cut interest rates in June and July and has been
injecting cash into money markets to ease credit conditions. The
latest data raises doubts as to whether Beijing has done enough
to stop the slowdown from extending to a seventh quarter, so
analysts believe it will take further steps to try to lift the
economy.
In India, the HSBC PMI fell to 52.8 from 52.9 in July.
However, it marked the lowest level in nine months.
"The momentum in the manufacturing sector eased further on
the back of weak external demand and output disruptions caused
by the major power failures in early August," said Leif Eskesen,
an HSBC economist.
Power grids in sixteen states in northern India, home to
almost half of the country's 1.2 billion people, collapsed last
month to plunge the regions into darkness, highlighting the
country's weak infrastructure.
Taiwan's PMI fell to 46.1 in August, its lowest level since
November 2011, while Korea's PMI edged up to 47.5, although that
marked the third straight month of contraction for the sector.
In contrast, Indonesia's PMI rose to 51.6 in August, the
highest level in 10 months.