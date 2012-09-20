* U.S. manufacturing has worst quarter in three years
* European service firms struggle
* Surveys back view of imminent rate cut from ECB
* Chinese factories in decline for 11th month
By Steven C. Johnson and Andy Bruce
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. manufacturing suffered
its weakest quarter in three years and conditions at European
businesses worsened, surveys showed on Thursday, while China's
economy continued to lose momentum.
The data shed more light on the difficult task facing global
policymakers, particularly in Europe and the United States, who
have tried to boost growth with aggressive monetary stimulus.
The U.S. manufacturing sector closed out its worst three
months since the third quarter of 2009 in September, according
to financial information firm Markit. Export orders fell for a
fourth month running as demand from Europe and Asia faded, with
September's slide the steepest in nearly a year.
"Manufacturing isn't looking good," said David Sloan,
economist at 4Cast Ltd in New York, adding that "the global
situation is a restraint on the U.S. economy.
"Certainly, there is not going to be much growth in Europe.
Growth in Asia, and China in particular, is slowing down, so
U.S. growth is going to have to be domestically generated."
Another report showed factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic
region fell for a fifth straight month, though the rate of
contraction slowed.
Elsewhere, Norfolk Southern Corp, the third largest
U.S. rail operator, cut its profit forcast, citing reduced coal
and merchandise shipments.
There was little indication that the European Central Bank's
plan to buy the government bonds of troubled euro zone states
has boosted confidence among euro zone businesses.
Markit's composite euro zone purchasing managers index fell
to 45.9 in September from 46.3, and Markit said it suggested the
euro zone economy could shrink by roughly 0.6 percent in the
third quarter ending this month.
"The fall in the PMI is another reminder that the ECB's new
asset purchase program is not an answer to all of the region's
problems," said Ben May, European economist at Capital
Economics, in a research note. "The euro zone recession looks
set to deepen in the latter part of the year."
MORE STIMULUS EXPECTED IN CHINA, EUROPE
Export-driven Asian economies struggled also again in
September.
The China HSBC manufacturing PMI inched up in September to
47.8 from August's nine-month low of 47.6, suggesting the
world's second-largest economy remains on track for a seventh
quarter of slowing annual growth.
"In order to convert hopes into reality and avoid an
outright hard landing, the Chinese authorities have to step up
again their accommodative efforts on both the fiscal and the
monetary side," said Nikolaus Keis, economist at UniCredit.
China's economic slowdown is expected to reach its nadir
this quarter, with a recovery of momentum delayed until the
final quarter, leaving growth for 2012 likely to fall below 8
percent, a level last seen in 1999, a Reuters poll showed last
week.
European Union and Chinese leaders are meeting in Brussels
on Thursday leaders to try to bridge growing differences over
trade and find common ground on tackling Europe's debt crisis.
.
European manufacturers performed slightly better than
economists had hoped this month, while the downturn in Germany,
the euro zone's largest economy, also eased a bit.
"Whether or not that will last is the big question. We're
not altogether hopeful about that," said Markit chief economist
Chris Williamson.
However, trouble for French factories and service-oriented
businesses increased at a faster pace than expected.
Altogether, the surveys bolstered expectations that the ECB
will cut its main interest rate in October to a new record low.
"Further macroeconomic stimulus - including a weaker euro
and an ECB rate cut - is likely to be needed to put the region
on a path of sustained growth and hence ensure the survival of
(the euro zone)," said Martin van Vliet, economist at ING.
The U.S. economy grew at a 1.7 percent rate in the second
quarter, but Williamson said the slowdown in U.S. manufacturing
may mean it slipped "closer to stagnation" between July and
September.
The Federal Reserve last week said it will hold interest
rates at zero until mid-2015 and would buy mortgage-backed bonds
monthly until the job market improves substantially.
Data from the U.S. Labor Department Thursday showed the
four-week moving average of the number of Americans requesting
jobless benefits rose for a fifth straight week to its highest
mark since June.