* China official PMI stronger than expected; HSBC PMI weak
* Shares, commodities rise after China official PMI
* PMIs show output, new orders falling in India, Korea,
Taiwan
* New export orders also fall broadly in Asia
BEIJING, Aug 1 China offered a rare bright spot
in an otherwise sluggish Asian manufacturing sector in July with
a stronger than expected government purchasing managers index
that eased some concerns over the health of the world's
second-biggest economy.
Although the China PMI surprised and gave a boost to
regional share prices and commodities, it also signalled only a
modest pace of growth. A rival report from HSBC was much more
gloomy, showing factory activity fell to its lowest in nearly a
year.
"I think the official report does offer a slim hope that the
economy is stabilising at least, but it is still a bit early to
conclude that things have turned around decisively," Wei Yao,
China economist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
Elsewhere in Asia, other PMI reports suggested factory
output and new orders falling in July in India, South Korea and
Taiwan. In Indonesia, a PMI report signalled that output and new
orders were holding at similar levels to June.
New export orders also fell broadly in Asia. However,
overseas demand was still growing in India, although at a weaker
pace than in June.
The Asian PMIs, which seek to measure a range of conditions
in manufacturing including employment, stock levels and backlogs
of work, were released ahead of similar reports on the euro zone
and the United States, which are expected to show factory
activity picking up at a more robust pace than in Asia.
The euro zone's PMI is expected to show the manufacturing
sector grew for the first time in well over a year with the
index rising to 50.1 from 48.8 in June. The data is due at 0758
GMT.
A PMI reading above 50 points to expansion from the month
before, while a reading below suggests contraction in activity.
In the United States, the Institute for Supply Management is
expected to report that its PMI rose to 52.0 in July from 50.9
in June, extending a rebound from a contraction in factory
activity in May. The figures are due to be released at 1400 GMT.
CHINA ASSURANCE
China's official PMI rose to 50.3 in July, contrary to
expectations that it would fall to 49.9 from 50.1 in June,
suggesting a pick up in activity as growth in new orders
quickened.
Beijing, which is targetting GDP expansion this year of 7.5
percent, a 23-year low, has become more concerned at the
slowdown in the economy this year and has offered reassurances
in a flurry of announcements in the past two weeks that the
government will safeguard growth.
The China PMI boosted Asian shares and commodity prices as
the report provided some short-term relief from a run of gloomy
data in China all year. Economic growth has slipped in nine of
the past 10 quarters.
"The positive official PMI shows corporate confidence
improved after official comments in the last few weeks provided
some assurance on growth," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich
Securities' vice-president for equity sales.
The HSBC PMI painted a different picture of China,
suggesting factory activity shrank in July for the third
straight month as new orders and new exports orders fell.
The HSBC report focuses more on smaller and private-sector
companies, while the official PMI survey garners responses more
from bigger and state-owned companies, pointing to a possible
divide in China's economic health.
The HSBC PMI, compiled by Markit Economics Research, fell to
47.7 in July, the weakest reading since August 2012, from 48.2
in June. The latest reading matched a preliminary PMI released
last week.
"We can see the small companies are more affected by the
liquidity tension apparently," said Societe Generale's Yao.
In India, a slowdown in factory activity deepened in July as
order books shrank by the most in over four years, suggesting a
broad stagnation in the sector. The HSBC manufacturing PMI edged
down to 50.1 in July from 50.3 in May.
The latest PMI also showed inflation pressures intensified
in July with both the input and output costs rising at a faster
pace, possibly a reflection of higher import prices as
authorities struggle with a record low rupee.
The Markit/JMMA Japan PMI, released on Wednesday, showed
manufacturing growth eased in July from June to the weakest pace
in four months as the strength of new export orders and output
cooled.
The factory sector has benefited from an economic rebound
fuelled by aggressive monetary and fiscal policies, but weak
global demand growth is having an impact.
Data on Tuesday showed Japan's industrial output fell at the
fastest pace in more than two years in June as companies curbed
production to avoid a buildup in inventories.