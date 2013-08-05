* British business booms in July, PMIs show
* Euro zone firms return to growth, albeit modest
* Data due from U.S. expected to show improvement
* Asian PMIs show mixed fortunes for China, India
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Aug 5 Rocketing British business led the
way in Europe's slowly improving economy in July, according to
surveys that suggested the euro zone's lengthy recession may be
nearing an end.
Monday's purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs), surveying
thousands of companies worldwide, showed the UK services sector
expanded at its fastest pace in more than six years last month,
topping even the most optimistic forecasts.
In the euro zone, businesses achieved a first, albeit faint
rise in activity for 18 months, inspired by a pick-up in
manufacturing.
Although it will take another couple of months to work out
if the region has really turned the corner, data company Markit,
which compiles the PMIs, said there was cause for optimism.
A report due later on Monday from the United States,
currently the lone driver of global growth, is expected to show
growth picked up in non-manufacturing companies.
World shares edged up on Monday and the dollar softened
after the data, helped by a growing conviction the U.S. Federal
Reserve will stick with its massive stimulus effort for a while.
But it was the boom among businesses in the UK, the world's
seventh biggest economy, that was most eye-catching.
"It's another storming PMI," said Victoria Clarke, economist
at Investec.
The Markit/CIPS services PMI leapt to 60.2 in July from 56.9
in June, its highest level since December 2006 and a bigger gain
than forecast by any of the economists polled by Reuters.
Readings above 50 denote expansion.
Signs of recovery also pose a challenge for the Bank of
England. On Wednesday, Governor Mark Carney is due to say
whether the BoE will go ahead with a policy of 'forward
guidance' aimed at keeping down bond yields by promising low
rates while the economy remains fragile.
"Coupled with the lead that we saw in the construction PMI
and the pretty solid manufacturing PMI, all those indicators are
suggesting the UK recovery is really gaining pace now," Clarke
said.
That can't yet be said of the euro zone, with some of its
largest constituents like Spain and Italy still languishing in
recession.
But German business activity rebounded in July, while the
downturns in the euro zone's next three biggest economies -
France, Italy and Spain - eased.
Markit's composite euro zone PMI broke above the 50 growth
threshold for the first time since January 2012, hitting 50.5 in
July from 48.7 in June, and revised up a tick from a preliminary
reading.
Retail sales data for May showed a 0.5 percent fall
month-on-month, although that was a little better than expected,
while investor sentiment in the bloc brightened in August.
"All in all, most figures published recently continue to
confirm the expectation of a subdued and fragile recovery in the
second half of 2013," said Peter Vanden Houte, chief euro zone
economist at ING.
MIXED BAG FROM ASIA
These upbeat surveys followed a mixed lot from Asia, where
Chinese services companies saw modest growth in July, but
activity in their Indian peers slipped for the first time in
nearly two years.
The HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index for the services
industry, which ranges from hotels to banks, stood at 51.3 in
July, unchanged from June and just a whisker above a 20-month
low of 51.1 struck in April.
"China's service sector has stabilised at a relatively low
level of growth," said Qu Hongbin, an economist at HSBC.
"But profit margins continue to be squeezed. Without a
sustained improvement in demand, services growth is likely to
remain lacklustre, putting downside pressures to employment
growth."
Economists expect the U.S. ISM non-manufacturing survey, due
at 1400 GMT, will rise to 53.0 for July from 52.2, signalling a
faster recovery after some mixed jobs data on Friday.
U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring in July, but the
jobless rate fell anyway - ambiguous signals that could make the
U.S. Federal Reserve more cautious about drawing down its huge
economic stimulus programme.