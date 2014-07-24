* China manufacturing PMI hits 18-month high; new orders
surge
* Euro zone composite PMI rises to three-month high
* U.S. manufacturing expands at slower pace
July 24 China's factory activity expanded at its
fastest in 18 months in July, while the euro zone's private
sector also perked up, but the pace of U.S. manufacturing
expansion slowed.
While China is relying on increased government stimulus to
steer its economy away from reliance on exports and towards
consumer spending, Europe has taken the opposite approach,
combining fiscal austerity with near-zero interest rates, and
the U.S. is beginning to wind down its monetary expansion.
The latest HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index on Thursday rose to 52 in July from 50.7, the
highest reading since January 2013, and well above the 50-point
level that separates growth from contraction.
A comparable survey of private sector activity in the euro
zone also rose more than expected, to 54.0 from 52.8, with
inflation remaining lows.
"The strength of this morning's data from China and the euro
zone offers some encouragement that there is some momentum
building for the global economy at the start of the third
quarter," said Mark Wall, European economist at Deutsche Bank.
However, the pace of expansion in the U.S. manufacturing
sector eased in July with new orders and employment also growing
more slowly, according to private data vendor Markit on
Thursday.
The preliminary U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index
was 56.3 in July, down from the June reading of 57.3 and below
analyst expectations for a reading of 57.5.
The output subindex dipped slightly, to 60.4 from 61 in
June, a level that had been its highest since April 2010. The
employment gauge fell to its weakest level since September,
dropping to 51.2 from 54
"The (U.S.) data suggest the sector is growing at an
annualized rate of roughly 8.0 percent as we moved into the
second half of the year," said Chris Williamson, chief economist
at Markit.
"The growth rebound that the survey has signaled for the
second quarter therefore looks to have been sustained into the
third quarter."
Despite the slightly weaker U.S. numbers, with most major
stock markets rallying or near record highs, the reports suggest
the world economy is in a brighter spot.
"We still don't have second quarter growth numbers for
the U.S. or euro zone. And although the Bundesbank said earlier
this week that German growth could stagnate in the second
quarter, what's at least encouraging from the PMI data is it
seems any disappointment yet to be published might well be
temporary," added Deutsche Bank's Mark Wall.
CHINA OUTLOOK STILL SHAKY
The China PMI data coincided with the latest Reuters poll on
the outlook for Asia, which suggested China will struggle to
maintain these rates of economic growth into next year, partly
because of risks a property market downturn might threaten the
economy.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the world's No. 2 economy
to expand by 7.4 percent this year, slightly below the last
reported rate of 7.5 percent. That would be its weakest growth
in nearly a quarter of a century.
Some analysts say that more stimulus may be needed to offset
any downdraft from falling property prices and activity. There
are also increasing risks in the financial system, such as
deteriorating credit quality.
For the euro zone, where forecasters are even more gloomy
about growth prospects, the latest PMI data were a bright spot
and triggered a rally in the euro from an eight-month low.
Markit said the euro zone data suggest quarterly economic
growth of 0.4 percent in the current quarter if a similar pace
is maintained over the next two months.
Lagging economies like Spain performed even better, with the
largest monthly increase in business activity recorded since
August 2007 accompanied by a similar surge in new orders growth.
And while euro zone services sector business activity
expanded at its fastest pace since May 2011, with the PMI rising
to 54.4, the index measuring output price changes fell to 48.3,
suggesting downward pressure on inflation, despite high raw
materials costs.
With inflation stuck at 0.5 percent in June, far into the
ECB's "danger zone" below 1.0 percent, and well short of its 2.0
percent target, that suggests policymakers still face a tough
task to thwart the threat of deflation.
"There's so much spare capacity that deflation remains a
bigger risk at the moment," said Chris Williamson, Markit's
chief economist. "Companies simply cannot push through cost
increases to consumers at this point."
Separate official data showed British retail sales were the
strongest in 10 years over the second quarter, even though they
stagnated in the latest month.
While the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve are
expected to raise interest rates from record lows in the first
half of next year, the latest Reuters poll found that rates are
expected to remain steady in most of Asia for the rest of 2014.
(Reporting by Sumanta Dey, Aileen Wang, Koh Gui Qing and Ryan
Vlastelica; Editing by Ross Finley, Catherine Evans, Clive
McKeef and Chizu Nomiyama)