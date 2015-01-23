* China factory activity contracts for 2nd month
* China deflationary pressures building
* South Korea GDP slows sharply in Q4
* Japan manufacturing lone bright spot so far in 2015
By Koh Gui Qing and Christine Kim
BEIJING/SEOUL, Jan 23 Chinese factories were
forced to cut prices for the sixth straight month in January to
sell their products, while economic growth in South Korea slowed
sharply, raising the prospect of more policy easing from major
central banks in Asia.
The weak manufacturing reading from China added to
expectations that Beijing will have to announce fresh stimulus
measures soon, and came a day after the European Central Bank
took the ultimate leap and launched a huge bond-buying programme
as it tries to stave off deflation and kick-start growth.
China's manufacturing growth stalled for the second month in
a row, the HSBC/Markit Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) survey showed on Friday, while the sub-index for
input prices fell to the lowest since the global financial
crisis, reflecting a tumble in oil prices that is spreading
disinflationary pressure throughout the globe.
Chinese companies again cut output prices, but more deeply
than in December, eroding their profit margins and pointing to
faltering demand.
Analysts at Nomura saw more downside pressure on China's
producer prices, "enhancing our concerns over deflation".
"This looks like a trend and it will affect core inflation
at some stage. So the PBOC will very likely react to such
deflation concerns," said Chang Chun Hua, an economist at
Nomura, adding he expected the central bank to cut commercial
banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in the first quarter to
free up more money to lend.
News out of South Korea made for uncomfortable reading as
well. Asia's fourth-largest economy grew a seasonally adjusted
0.4 percent in the October-December period on-quarter, less than
half of the 0.9 percent gain in the third quarter.
A senior statistics official from the central bank pointed
to the uncertainty facing the trade-reliant economy, not least
from the slowdown in China, South Korea's biggest export market.
RACE TO THE BOTTOM?
The Bank of Korea is widely expected to cut interest rates
in the first half of this year.
In Bangkok, Thailand's finance minister urged the central
bank to cut rates to help the sputtering economy and said he was
worried that the strength of the baht currency will hurt
exports, a key growth engine.
In Australia, investors now see a bigger chance of a cut
after surprise easing from Canada earlier this week
, while India last week cut rates earlier than
expected and hinted at more to come.
The lone bright spot in Asia was Japan, where manufacturers
saw a pick up in domestic and overseas orders this month and
hired more staff.
Still, the Bank of Japan is struggling to reach its
ambitious 2 percent inflation target two years into so-called
'Abenomics' - a mix of aggressive monetary and fiscal policy
plus structural reform aimed at pulling the country out of
decades of deflation, a fate other global policymakers are
desperate to avoid.
Indeed, earlier this week, the BoJ slashed its inflation
forecasts.
While the Japanese central bank signalled it was in no hurry
to add to its massive asset-buying scheme, some analysts suspect
it will have to do more later in the year.
"With very low inflation, or even negative inflation and
some slack remaining, we expect that advanced economy monetary
policy will continue to loosen overall," analysts at Citi wrote
in a note to clients.
"ECB QE will probably be scaled up further over time. We
also expect the BoJ to expand QE further around mid-year."
Friday's reports in Asia came a day after the European
Central Bank launched a full-scale attack on the threat of
deflation, pledging to pump hundreds of billions in new money
into a sagging euro zone economy.
While surveys on the euro zone manufacturing sector due
later on Friday will not reflect the ECB's latest measures, any
disappointment would only serve to further justify its bold
action.
Similar reports on the U.S. factory sector may highlight
concerns that its economy could be the only engine driving
global growth this year.
(Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo in Seoul and Stanley
White in Tokyo; Writing by Ian Chua; Editing by Kim Coghill)