* Euro zone factories post steady growth in Feb
* China steps up policy easing, India uses fiscal levers
* Signs are better in Britain but patchy across
By Rahul Karunakar and Wayne Cole
BENGALURU/SYDNEY, March 2 Global stimulus is
swelling, with China cutting interest rates ahead of
disappointing factory data and the European Central Bank set to
start government bond purchases just as data hints the euro zone
economy may be picking up.
Central banks from Switzerland to Turkey, Canada and
Singapore have already loosened monetary policy this year and
chances are high the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut rates
for a second time in as many months on Tuesday.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Saturday cut its
benchmark lending and deposit rates, pre-empting official data
which showed a second consecutive month of shrinking
manufacturing activity.
The European Central Bank will meanwhile start its
trillion-euro quantitative easing programme this month.
The latest Markit Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) still pointed to only a modest pace of
growth across factories in the euro zone but some economists
were sounding a bit more optimistic about the future.
The latest PMI held steady at 51.0 in February, slightly
below an earlier flash reading of 51.1 and just above the 50
threshold that separates growth from contraction.
"A weaker euro, lower oil prices, better economic
environment and accommodative monetary policy should support
confidence in the coming months," wrote Apolline Menut,
economist at Barclays.
Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit, also sounded
more optimistic, noting that despite a "disappointing headline
figure" there were pockets of growth, noting boom times for
Ireland.
But while German manufacturing growth gained pace and
Italian factory activity increased for the first time in five
months, a downturn in France worsened in February. (For a
graphic: link.reuters.com/xup22v)
Separate official data on Monday showed euro zone inflation
fell by less than expected in February and core inflation held
steady, while unemployment eased in January for the third
consecutive month.
In Britain, manufacturing growth hit a seven-month high,
adding to signs that the UK economy has started on a stronger
footing driven by domestic demand.
A comparable report on manufacturing from the U.S. Institute
for Supply Management is expected to show a slight slowdown in
momentum, easing to 53.1 in February from 53.5, according to a
Reuters poll of economists.
MIXED NEWS IS BAD NEWS
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) inched up
to 49.9 in February from January's 49.8, a whisker below the
50-point level separating growth from contraction, but above
more pessimistic analyst forecasts for a 49.7 reading.
There was better news from the private HSBC/Markit version
of the PMI on Monday, which climbed to a seven-month high of
50.7 in February, from 49.7 in January, as new orders picked up.
But it also showed China's manufacturers were struggling to
cope with erratic export demand and deflationary pressures.
That suggests more PBOC easing and scope for fiscal policy
to play a part with government spending likely to pick up after
the National People's Congress meeting this week.
"The priority has been shifted to safeguard growth," wrote
analysts at OCBC Bank. "We still expect one more interest rate
cut in the second quarter and the next possible move is likely
to be a reserve requirement ratio cut."
Over the weekend, India's reform-minded prime minister,
Narendra Modi, released a budget that pleased economists and
investors with pledges to spend more on modernising ageing roads
and railways while keeping borrowing in check.
Ratings agency Moody's judged that the budget prioritised
growth over deficit reduction.
"Recent policy announcements, including the budget, support
Moody's expectation that India's growth will remain stronger
than the global average, and more robust than the median for
similarly rated sovereigns," the agency concluded.
The February HSBC PMI for India dipped to a five-month low
in but at 52.9 still pointed to solid growth in the sector.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)