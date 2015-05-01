* U.S. April Markit manufacturing PMI lowest in 2015
* UK Markit manufacturing PMI falls to 7-month low
* China official PMI holds just above 50 level
By Wayne Cole and Ryan Vlastelica
May 1 Manufacturing activity growth remained
sluggish in some of the world's major economies in April,
suggesting that global economic growth remains "moderate and
uneven," as the International Monetary Fund described it in its
World Economic Outlook in April.
Manufacturing sector data for the eurozone and Latin America
will be published on Monday after the May Day holiday in many
countries on Friday.
Expansion in the U.S. manufacturing sector weakened in April
as growth in output and new orders fell, according to financial
data vendor Markit.
The final reading of the U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index for April fell to 54.1 from 55.7 in March. A
reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector.
April's growth was the slowest of 2015, and "the survey
results raise worries that the dollar's appreciation is hurting
the economy," said Chris Williamson, Markit's chief economist.
The U.S. dollar rose by about 25 percent against major
currencies in the past nine months on a trade-weighted basis.
A separate survey of the U.S. manufacturing sector by the
Institute of Supply Management showed expansion at its slowest
pace in almost two years in April, as a rebound in new orders
was offset by employment shrinking at the fastest pace in more
than five years.
The ISM index of national factory activity was 51.5 in
April, matching the March reading, which had been the lowest
since May 2013, though this was the 29th-consecutive headline
reading at or above 50.
The ISM manufacturing employment index fell into
contractionary territory for the first time since May 2013,
dropping to 48.3, the lowest since September 2009, from 50.0 in
March.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported gross
domestic product expanded at an only 0.2 percent annual rate,
down from the fourth quarter's 2.2 percent pace.
Activity in Canada's manufacturing sector shrank in April
for the third straight month, according to the RBC/Markit
Canadian Manufacturing PMI which was nearly unchanged at a
seasonally adjusted 49.0 last month from 48.9 in
March.
The Canadian economy is feeling the effect of the drop in
the price of crude oil, a major export, and is expected to see
no growth in the first quarter. Despite the weakness in the
index, there were signs that regions not tied to oil were
picking up, said Craig Wright, chief economist at RBC.
UK MANUFACTURING GROWTH SLOWS
Earlier on Friday, Markit reported that British
manufacturing growth also slowed sharply in April, underlining
the uneven nature of an economic recovery at the heart of
national elections just six days away.
The UK Markit manufacturing PMI fell to a seven-month low of
51.9 from a downwardly revised 54.0 in March.
"Any signs of rebalancing the economy towards manufacturing
and exports remain frustratingly elusive," said Markit economist
Rob Dobson.
The British pound fell to a three-week low against the euro
after the Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI was published, and
fell 1.3 percent against the U.S. dollar.
Coming after a surprising slowdown in UK economic growth in
the first quarter, the manufacturing survey will make gloomy
reading for Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron and his
finance minister, George Osborne, who promised a manufacturing
revival shortly after coming to power in 2010. Earlier this week
official figures showed that UK economic growth in the first
quarter was its slowest since late 2012.
The UK Conservative Party remains deadlocked in opinion
polls with the opposition Labour party, and recent signs of a
slowdown in the economy have complicated the Conservatives'
decision to put the recovery at the center of their campaign.
ASIA ALSO IN SLOW LANE
China's factories also stayed stuck in the slow lane in
April, while Japanese output went into reverse, and South Korea
suffered its worst export performance in two years, adding
urgency to calls for more state stimulus in all three economies.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held at
50.1 in April, just above the mark separating growth from
contraction on a monthly basis.
"As the economy still faces strong headwinds and the risk of
deflation has not diminished, the authorities will need to
continue to roll out easing measures in the coming months," said
Li-Gang Liu, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ.
Following an aggressive one-percentage-point cut in banks'
reserve requirement ratios last month, ANZ expects China's
central bank will lower its interest rates further this quarter.
China's annual economic growth slowed to a six-year low of
7.0 percent in the first quarter, hurt by a housing slump and a
downturn in investment and manufacturing.
In Japan, the Markit/JMMA PMI reading fell to 49.9 in April,
from 50.3 in March, taking it into contractionary territory for
the first time since May last year.
In South Korea, government figures showed exports fell 8.1
percent in April from a year earlier, the sharpest drop since
February 2013, as shipments to China, the United States and the
European Union all lost ground.
(Reporting by Judy Hua, Pete Sweeney, Stanley White, Wayne
Cole, Andy Bruce, David Milliken, Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)