* China factory activity sinks to 6-1/2-year low
* Weak Asian demand drags on euro zone private business
* U.S. factory activity growth at 2-year low
By Sumanta Dey
Sept 23 The outlook for the global economy
became bleaker on Wednesday as signs of a deeper manufacturing
downturn in China emerged, coupled with slow growth in Europe
and the United States.
"There is substantial concern at present that global demand
weakness is dampening the economy in the industrial countries,"
said Jorg Kramer, chief economist at Commerzbank.
China's factory sector activity shrank at its fastest rate
in more than 6 years in September, according to the monthly
Caixin/Market survey, sending investors worried about sagging
global growth scurrying out of risky assets.
The preliminary Caixin/Markit purchasing managers' index
(PMI) for China fell to 47.0, the worst since March 2009,
missing expectations for 47.5 and slipping from August's 47.3.
Levels below 50 signify a contraction.
It was the seventh straight month of contraction for the
Chinese manufacturing sector and the survey showed business
conditions deteriorating almost across the board, as firms
reduced output, prices and jobs at a faster pace as orders fell.
The data underline the malaise in the world's second largest
economy and just how difficult it will be for policymakers to
steer the economy out of the biggest downturn in decades.
Last month, Beijing devalued the currency to support exports
and boost growth, currently at 7.0 percent according to official
data.
But that move was seen by investors as official endorsement
of a slowing economy. A global financial market rout, notably in
Chinese stocks, followed and forced the central bank to cut
interest rates again, the fifth time since November.
China is a major importer of raw materials, especially from
Australia, South Africa and Canada, and an exporter of finished
goods. The slowdown in China is denting demand in emerging
market countries which are dependent on commodity exports in
particular.
Last week, the global market volatility of the past month
figured high on a list of reasons the Federal Reserve did not
raise U.S. interest rates as many expected for the first time in
almost a decade.
Overall in Asia, sentiment at the biggest companies tumbled
at a record pace in the third quarter on worries about China and
the risks it poses to global growth, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD
survey showed.
There are signs dwindling demand from Asia, led by China, is
starting to hurt businesses in the euro zone, according to PMI
survey compiler Markit.
Private business growth in the currency bloc slowed this
month as Asian demand weakened, leading to fewer new jobs and
forcing factories to reduce output.
The Markit Composite Flash PMI for the bloc came in at 53.9
in September against predictions of 54.1, down from 54.3 last
month. Markit said the PMIs point to third-quarter growth of 0.4
percent.
"It is hard to see euro zone growth really kicking on," said
Howard Archer at IHS Global Insight.
"There is the very real risk that slowing growth in emerging
markets like China not only hits euro zone exports but also has
a negative impact on business sentiment and leads to a scaling
back of investment and employment plans."
Business activity in Germany, the euro zone's biggest
economy, slowed slightly in September while activity rebounded
in France as manufacturing output swung back to growth after two
consecutive months of decline.
Growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector showed no
month-over-month change during September, staying at August's
sluggish pace which was the weakest in almost two years,
according to Markit.
The preliminary U.S. Manufacturing PMI for September was 53,
the same as August, which was its lowest since October 2013.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the September
figure would be 53.0.
Job creation in the sector also slowed, with the index at
51.4, its weakest since July 2014, down from a final August
reading of 52.4.
A strong dollar, flagging demand in many export markets and
reduced capital spending by energy and other companies all
dragged on U.S. manufacturing, according to Chris Williamson,
chief economist at Markit.
"The survey is indicating the weakest manufacturing growth
for almost two years, meaning the sector will have acted as a
drag on the economy in the third quarter," Williamson said.
