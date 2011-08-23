* PMIs point to near-zero growth in euro zone this quarter
* Zone's service sector growth weakest in 2 years
* Manufacturing shrinks, first time since late 2009
* Germany ZEW sentiment index in biggest drop for 5 years
* China's factory sector slows slightly for 2nd month
By Jonathan Cable and Koh Gui Qing
LONDON/BEIJING, Aug 23 Economic growth is
stagnating in Europe and cooling slightly in China, according to
surveys of business activity released on Tuesday, fuelling
concern about the risk of a global slump as Western governments
struggle to cope with their debt problems.
Preliminary purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) in the
17-nation euro zone were marginally stronger than grim market
forecasts, giving equities and the euro a modest boost.
But the surveys still suggested the euro zone's economy was
likely to post near-zero growth in the current quarter through
September. A separate index of economic sentiment in Germany,
the ZEW, indicated the slowdown was spreading beyond indebted
members of the bloc's periphery and taking root in core members
such as Germany.
This could raise the risk of a recession in the euro zone
during coming quarters. Combined with the slowdown in China, a
European slump might help to push the United States back into
recession.
"There is a weakness in the core countries (of the euro
zone), Germany in particular. The euro zone is losing its main
motor of growth," said Chris Williamson at data provider Markit,
which compiles the PMIs.
Analyst Martin van Vliet at financial group ING said: "With
little prospect of a near-term pick-up in external demand and
the impact of the recent financial market turbulence yet to
fully feed through into activity, we cannot be too complacent
about the risk of a new euro zone recession.
"However, for the time being, we stick to our base case that
the economy will flatline rather than shrink in the second half
of this year."
Markit's composite euro zone PMI for August, a broad measure
of private sector activity which combines services and
manufacturing data, was flat from the previous month at 51.1,
beating market forecasts for a fall to 50.1.
The composite index is often used as a guide to economic
growth and Markit said it was consistent with no quarterly
growth in the current quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters
earlier this month predicted euro zone growth of just 0.3
percent this quarter.
EUROPE FALTERS
The euro zone's services PMI edged down to 51.5 this month
from 51.6 in July, hitting its lowest level since September
2009. The index, which measures firms ranging from restaurants
to banks, has stayed above the 50 mark that divides growth from
contraction for two years.
But some of August's growth was driven by firms fulfilling
old orders. The backlog of work index fell to 48.8, its lowest
since last October, from 49.6.
Meanwhile, the PMI for the euro zone's manufacturing sector
slid to 49.7 -- its first sub-50 reading since September 2009 --
from 50.4. In a negative sign for the future, new export orders
for manufacturers sank to 47.4 in August, the lowest since June
2009, from 49.2 in the previous month.
"There is the dual whammy of the global cycle turning down
and at the same time the domestic market being hit by concerns
about the debt crisis and biting austerity measures in
neighbouring countries," Williamson said.
Data from France showed its service sector unexpectedly
picked up pace but factory activity declined for the first time
in over two years. In Germany, Europe's largest economy, the
manufacturing sector expanded faster than expected but growth in
the service sector virtually ground to a halt.
Meanwhile, German analyst and investor sentiment fell much
more than expected in August, figures from the Mannheim-based
ZEW economic think tank showed.
Its headline economic sentiment index tumbled to -37.6, the
lowest since December 2008, from -15.1 in July. It was the
biggest one-month drop in five years.
"The data released today support our view that the most
likely scenario for the economic cycle going forward remains a
growth pause until the end of the year. A recession is less
likely, but risks stemming from a further fall in business and
consumer confidence are considerable," said Christian Schulz,
analyst at Berenberg Bank.
CHINA COOLING
HSBC's Flash China Manufacturing PMI, designed to preview
the country's factory output before official data is released,
edged up to 49.8 in August from July's final reading of 49.3,
but remained below the 50 mark.
Although the numbers indicated a slowdown of China's growth
from the previous month, the Chinese economy is still expanding
strongly on a year-on-year basis. HSBC said the August PMI was
consistent with manufacturing growth of around 13 percent from a
year earlier.
"We maintain our forecast of a soft landing in growth" for
China, said Ting Lu, economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
He predicted China's economic growth would ease to around
9.0 percent in the second half of 2011 from 9.6 percent in the
first half.
(Additional reporting by Josie Cox and Paul Carrel; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)