* Euro zone downturn worst since early 2009 -PMIs
* But Chinese factories expand for 1st time in 13 months
* Better data from U.S. boosts global growth outlook
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Nov 22 The euro zone economy is on
course for its deepest downturn since early 2009, while Chinese
factories returned to growth last month bringing better news for
the world economy, business surveys showed on Thursday.
The latest purchasing managers indexes (PMIs), which survey
thousands of companies all over the world, at least suggested
the global economic slowdown is not getting worse, despite the
prolonged downturn in Europe.
The U.S. index, released on Wednesday because of the
Thanksgiving holiday, showed manufacturing growing at its
quickest pace in five months.
China's vast manufacturing sector, meanwhile, expanded for
the first time in 13 months.
Still, Europe looks set to remain the major drag on the
world economy next year. It re-entered recession in the third
quarter, and this quarter seems unlikely to bring any respite.
While factory data in the euro zone also surpassed
expectations, there was a worrying decline in its services
sector, comprising the banks, hotels and restaurants that make
up most of its economy.
PMI compiler Markit said the surveys were consistent with
the euro zone economy shrinking 0.5 percent this quarter, which
would be the worst reading since the first quarter of 2009, when
the economy hit its lowest ebb during the financial crisis.
"Looking ahead, we still think ... the improvement in the
global economy, as signaled by the further pickup in the Chinese
PMI, will provide some respite to the euro zone economy," said
Martin van Vliet, economist from ING.
But that could be some way off.
"The weak PMI outturn for November is a major disappointment
in light of the increases in the German and French PMI surveys,
and suggest the recession on the euro zone's periphery is
gathering further pace."
German business activity shrank for a seventh straight month
in November, dragged down by services firms, while the French
PMI signalled the risk of a sharp economic contraction taking
place this quarter.
The euro zone's periphery -- countries such as Spain,
Portugal and Greece -- have laboured under severe austerity
policies that have deepened their recessions and sparked popular
unrest.
A reminder that the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis has
further to run came on Wednesday, as international lenders
failed for the second week to reach a deal for emergency aid for
Greece.
Still, Spain managed to sell nearly 4 billion euros with
ease at auction on Thursday, kicking off its funding programme
for a daunting 2013.
Markit's flash euro zone services PMI fell to 45.7 this
month, its lowest reading since July 2009 and failing to meet
the expectations of economists who thought it would hold at
October's 46.0.
It has been rooted below the 50 mark that divides growth and
contraction for 10 months now, and survey compiler Markit said
it was consistent with a 0.5 percent economic contraction this
quarter.
CHINESE FORTUNES
To a large extent, global growth next year will depend on
China's ability to overcome its downturn, after a disappointing
2012.
World share markets extended a week-long rally on Thursday
in response to the data.
Thursday's Chinese manufacturing PMI was a clear sign the
pace of economic growth has revived after seven consecutive
quarters of slowdown, after it hit 50.4 in November, a 13-month
high and above October's 49.5.
"This reflects that conditions for smaller firms, especially
exporters, are looking up," said Li Wei, a Shanghai-based
economist for Standard Chartered. "The consensus in the market
is already for a small, gradual improvement."
An uptick in key economic activity indicators in October,
following encouraging signs in September, cemented the view of
many analysts and investors that a rebound in the world's second
largest economy gathered momentum as it entered the fourth
quarter, thanks to a raft of pro-growth policies rolled out by
the government over recent months.