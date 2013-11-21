* Euro zone business growth rate eases
* China's factory sector grows at weaker pace
* U.S. factory output rebounds but hiring slows
By Jonathan Cable and Steven C. Johnson
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. factory output
rebounded this month but hiring remained sluggish, while
business activity across the euro zone and at China's
manufacturers slowed, surveys showed on Thursday.
The data underscored the fragile nature of the global
recovery and the difficulties still facing the world's biggest
economies.
Manufacturing activity and output rebounded in the United
States this month, according to the Markit "flash," or
preliminary U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, after
hitting a one-year low in October.
But the overall pace of growth remained modest and "is
barely generating any employment growth" in the sector, said
Markit chief economist Chris Williamson.
While growth at German businesses picked up, activity in
France tumbled, underlining the lopsided nature of the euro
zone's recovery from recession.
And patchy recoveries in developed countries are sapping
demand for China's manufactured goods. Overseas demand fell to a
three-month low in November, bolstering views that the second
largest economy in the world would lose steam this quarter.
"This is evidence to suggest the European economy is
struggling to gain momentum and the Chinese numbers certainly
were not great," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.
"There will be an okay rebound in the course of the next
year but not as strong as perhaps we once thought. A lot is
going to depend on how the United States holds up."
The U.S. economy grew more swiftly than expected in the
third quarter and recent nationwide employment and retail sales
data have been surprisingly strong as well, confounding
economists who had expected more disruptions from a 16-day
government shutdown in October.
But persistently low inflation remains a concern, and
Markit's Williamson forecast the manufacturing sector would
contribute 0.6 percent to overall growth in the fourth quarter.
The 17-country euro zone, meanwhile, is still struggling to
recover from its longest-ever recession, which ended this year.
Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which
combines manufacturing and services data and is seen as a good
guide to growth, slipped to 51.5 from 51.9 last month, and
suggests growth of around 0.2 percent in the current quarter, in
line with the latest Reuters poll of analysts on Wednesday.
"In a nutshell, today's PMI figures confirm that the euro
zone economic momentum has lost some steam. The stabilisation in
domestic demand remains fragile and a solid recovery seems to be
some way off," said Annalisa Piazza at Newedge Strategy.
Non-euro-zone Britain's finances showed an improvement last
month as stronger economic growth and a recovering housing
market boosted tax revenues, although it failed to live up to
even the most pessimistic forecast in a Reuters poll.
CRACKS IN CHINA
The Chinese Flash Markit/HSBC PMI fell to 50.4 from
October's final reading of 50.9, but for a fourth consecutive
month remained above the 50 line that marks expansion.
"Today's PMI report underpins our view that Chinese economic
growth momentum may have peaked in the third quarter. Looking
ahead, we also stick to our assessment that growth will slow
further next year," said Nikolaus Keis at UniCredit.
A PMI index measuring new export orders fell to a
three-month low of 49.4 in November from 51.3 in October,
reflecting lethargic external demand.
Beijing has set an annual economic growth target of 7.5
percent for this year, which officials and economists have said
is achievable, though the economy is firmly on track to post its
slowest growth in 23 years.
China's top leadership unveiled the boldest set of economic
and social reforms in nearly three decades following a four-day
conclave ended last week, which are expected to give the economy
fresh drivers of growth.
"The optimism unleashed by China's reform plan is today
hammered by the reality of weaker economic data," said Wei Yao
at Societe Generale.