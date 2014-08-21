(Refiles to add Reuters in dateline)
* Business growth slows in China, Europe
* Japan's economic recovery likely to be modest
* Firms still cutting prices in euro zone
By Jonathan Cable and Xiaoyi Shao
LONDON/BEIJING, Aug 21 Business growth in China
and across Europe slowed this month, surveys showed on Thursday,
providing more evidence that the world economy is stuttering and
may need more monetary stimulus to keep it going.
Euro zone private business activity expanded slower than
expected in August, despite widespread price cutting. This is
before the full effects of sanctions imposed on and by Russia
over Ukraine are felt.
Meanwhile, China's manufacturing activity hit a three-month
low in August and a Reuters poll showed Japan's economic
recovery is likely to be modest despite a small acceleration in
the factory sector.
Data due later from the United States is expected to show a
similar slowdown.
"If you take all these things together we are clearly
looking at a global economy that doesn't have a huge amount of
momentum behind it," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.
Markit's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the
euro zone will provide gloomy reading for the European Central
Bank (ECB) as it showed the big two economies of Germany and
France struggling.
Based on surveys of thousands of companies across the region
and a good indicator of overall growth, the Composite Flash PMI
fell to 52.8 from July's 53.8, far short of expectations in a
Reuters poll for a modest dip to 53.4.
However, readings above 50 do indicate expansion and Markit
said the data point to third-quarter economic growth of 0.3
percent, matching predictions from a Reuters poll last week.
But there are challenges facing the economy now that it
didn't have to worry about a few months ago.
Europe and others in the West imposed economic sanctions on
Moscow over the Kremlin's support for rebels in eastern Ukraine,
prompting a tit-for-tat response from Russian President Vladimir
Putin.
"It is clearly premature to start fretting about a new
downturn," said Martin van Vliet at ING. "That said, with
geopolitical tensions increasingly posing a threat to the
subdued and fragile upturn it is clearly premature to assume
that the ECB's easing work is fully done."
Companies in Europe are beginning to show signs of strain.
Germany's Adidas, the world's number-two
sportswear firm, cut its profit target due to the rouble's fall
and increasing risks to Russian consumer sentiment. Brewer
Heineken said its sales volume in Russia fell by a
"low-double digit" percentage.
The composite PMI in Germany - Russia's biggest trade
partner in the European Union which has already seen exports to
the country plunge in the first half of the year - fell to 54.9
from 55.7. For France, the euro zone's second largest economy,
the Composite PMI rose from 49.4 to the break-even mark at 50,
meaning it is neither expanding nor contracting.
In Britain, which does not use the euro, consumers have been
the main driver of the country's economic recovery which began
last year. But retail sales rose in July at a weaker pace than
expected.
ASIAN STUMBLE
The PMI for Japan showed factory activity accelerated in
August as export and domestic demand increased, in another sign
the economy is steadying after shrinking in the second quarter
due to a sales tax increase.
But the Reuters Tankan survey indicated the economic
recovery is likely to be modest, which could keep pressure on
the central bank to act to sustain growth in the world's third
largest economy.
HSBC/Markit's Flash China Manufacturing PMI fell to 50.3 in
August from July's 18-month high of 51.7, badly missing a
Reuters forecast of 51.5 but just above the 50 threshold.
"The sharp drop in the PMI is perhaps not surprising given
last month's disappointing activity and lending data. That said,
we are not expecting a rapid deterioration in economic
momentum," Julian Evans-Pritchard, China economist at Capital
Economics, wrote in a note.
"Meanwhile, we expect the government to continue to fine
tune policy as necessary to prevent growth from slipping too
much over the coming quarters."
A burst of policy stimulus since April lifted China's annual
economic growth to 7.5 percent in the second quarter - in line
with the full-year official growth target - from 7.4 percent in
the first quarter - the weakest pace in 18 months.
But with conditions looking increasingly unsteady into the
third quarter as policy support moderated, some analysts say
even more stimulus may be needed in coming months to bolster
growth and offset the downdraft from the housing market.
"Definitely there will be more measures to keep growth
momentum steady in coming months," said Zhu Qibing, an economist
at Minzu Securities in Beijing. "But we don't expect interest
rate cuts in the near term as the central bank has reiterated
that it would keep its prudent monetary policy unchanged."
Similarly, no action is expected from the ECB in the coming
months as it waits to see what effect another round of temporary
access to cheap cash for banks has on inflation and growth.
Consumer prices in the euro zone rose just 0.4 percent on
the year in July, the weakest annual rise since October 2009 at
the height of the financial crisis, and well within the ECB's
"danger zone" of below 1 percent.
According to the composite output price index firms cut
prices for the 29th month - and at a faster rate than in July.
