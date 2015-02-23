(Updates Sunday item to include Greek debt deal; otherwise
unchanged)
By Ross Finley
LONDON Feb 22 Greece's struggles with its euro
zone creditors have grabbed much of the world's attention, but
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is likely to reclaim the
spotlight as the week progresses with testimony on a
long-anticipated shift in policy.
If the Fed sticks to mid-year for its first interest rate
rise in a decade, it will be perceived as a reflection of the
world economy's growing resilience.
U.S. core CPI inflation data due next week will also give
some idea of just how much the collapse in oil prices which has
tamped down inflation globally will work as a counterweight to
the Fed's apparent comfort so far with higher rates in June.
But the fretting over Greece -- which makes up less than
half of one percent of world GDP -- has underscored the
impression that for all of the piles of monetary stimulus over
the past few years, many of the troubles remain the same.
The Athens government was scrambling on Monday to present
reform measures to secure a financial lifeline from the euro
zone.
While purchasing managers' data for the euro zone in
February are pointing in the right direction, Europe is still
struggling to create meaningful growth that would generate the
kind of strong hiring that might in turn push up wage inflation.
China is grappling with a property market and debt overhang
as it tries to rebalance its slowing economy and a purchasing
managers' index due on Wednesday is expected to show persistent
stagnation in its once-booming manufacturing industry.
Much of Latin America, particularly Brazil, has slipped back
even further from a past position of strength and has very
little to offer a world economy that the World Bank warns is now
running on one engine, made in America.
Minutes to the Fed's latest policy-setting meeting suggested
to some analysts that policymakers might be backing off a June
rate rise. But the strongest set of jobs data in many years were
published after that late January Fed meeting took place.
"If unemployment keeps falling, the laws of supply and
demand have not been repealed, we will get inflation out of
this," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High
Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York.
"In terms of going to the next step, does that mean they're
tightening in June? Not necessarily," he said.
O'Sullivan expects Yellen to sound optimistic on the full
employment part of the Fed's dual mandate when she delivers her
twice-annual testimony to Congress on monetary policy, starting
with the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.
The majority of forecasters still expect June for lift-off
on U.S. rates, and the latest Reuters poll suggested that about
two-thirds of them had held to the same conviction over the
timing over the course of the past month.
What hasn't been working in the Fed's favour is evidence
that inflation is picking up. Core inflation, which strips out
food and energy prices, is expected to hold steady at 1.6
percent when data are due Thursday, according to a Reuters poll.
With a few notable exceptions, like Brazil, inflation has
been far too low for comfort, and continues to fall, triggering
surprise central bank monetary easings from Canada to Sweden and
Australia to Indonesia over the past several weeks.
To many, that makes the Fed's continued focus on soon doing
the opposite seem out of step. But perhaps not for long.
"The outlook for some large emerging market economies such
as Brazil, Mexico and Russia has deteriorated but the meaningful
tailwinds of lower energy prices and global policy easing are
likely to persist," wrote Gustavo Reis, global economist at
BofA-ML.
Much will depend on whether the euro zone, where some signs
of economic revival have drawn stock markets to multi-year
peaks, can sail through the latest bout of wrangling over its
future without too much damage.
The European Central Bank's bond purchase programme
announced at its January meeting, worth 60 billion euros ($68
billion) a month, will begin in March, many years behind its
peers. But it may have arrived at a particularly good time.
Any risk of investor flight over the outcome of heated
negotiations over Greece's debt burden and the future of the
euro now will at least have one of the world's largest central
banks acting as a backstop scooping up sovereign debt.
And the economic news is not all bad. The German Ifo
business climate index, due at the start of the week, is
expected to rise for a fourth straight month in February.
German gross domestic product (GDP) is also expected to be
confirmed as growing a solid 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter in
the final months of last year.
"Europe's biggest economy is clearly entering 2015 with more
momentum than we and the consensus had expected," wrote analysts
at Morgan Stanley, who expect first quarter growth of 0.5
percent.
($1 = 0.8789 euros)
(Reporting by Ross Finley; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)