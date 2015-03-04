* Global business activity generally accelerating PMIs
* Surveys come just as many central banks loosening policy
* Euro zone retail sales beat all expectations in Reuters
poll
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, March 4 Global business activity picked
up last month just as many central banks around the world loosen
monetary policy further to try and drive up stubbornly low
inflation and revive moribund economies.
Growth in China's service industry accelerated and India's
expanded at an eight-month high while firms across the euro zone
ramped up operations at the fastest rate in seven months,
according to surveys published on Wednesday.
The survey results come days after the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) cut interest rates and mere hours after the Reserve
Bank of India followed suit. The European Central Bank is about
to embark on a trillion-euro stimulus programme.
"Activity has begun to pick up a bit, some of the concerns
about growth falling off a cliff towards the end of last year
always seemed to us to be overdone," said Andrew Kenningham at
Capital Economics.
"The most likely factor is the fall in the oil price which
is now beginning to feed through. Central bank action won't do
any harm."
Oil prices, like the euro, have tumbled in recent
months, helping drive Markit's final February Composite
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the euro zone, seen as a
good growth gauge, up to a seven-month high of 53.3.
Although weaker than a preliminary estimate of 53.5 it
comfortably beat January's 52.6 and achieved its 20th month
above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.
Markit said the surveys pointed to first quarter GDP growth
of 0.3 percent, the same as in late 2014, with business activity
expanding in all the bloc's four biggest economies for the first
time since April.
That matches the median forecast in a Reuters poll last
month.
Eager German shoppers helped January's euro zone retail
sales grow at their fastest rate since May 2013, quicker than
any of the economists polled by Reuters had expected.
But firms have been cutting prices for almost three years
now to encourage demand, the PMI showed, and the ECB is still
struggling to bring inflation -- which was -0.3 percent in
February -- back to its near 2 percent target.
As part of that battle, and to stimulate growth, the central
bank plans to flood markets with cash from this month.
Business expectations among services firms for the coming 12
months were at their highest since May 2011, suggesting they are
optimistic the ECB's plan will succeed -- unlike nearly half of
83 economists polled by Reuters last week.
In contrast, Britain, which is outside the euro zone, may
begin raising interest rates late this year, a Reuters poll
found last week.
In a further sign its economy got off to a strong start in
2015, firms hired staff at the second-fastest rate on record,
wages rose and new orders increased.
"Strong growth, rapid employment gains, optimistic firms,
expectations of future rapid growth. It hardly stacks up to the
Bank of England's more cautious assessment of conditions in its
February Inflation Report," said Rob Wood at Berenberg.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to begin
tightening policy sooner, probably in June, although an
Institute for Supply Management survey due later on Wednesday is
expected to show a slight loss of momentum in services activity.
EASING ASIA
China's HSBC/Markit Services PMI picked up to 52.0 last
month from January's 51.8 as new business increased at the
quickest pace in three months.
"The solid rise in new orders suggests that activity growth
may pick up in the months ahead, as firms continued to add to
their payroll numbers amid a positive business outlook," Markit
economist Annabel Fiddes said.
Accounting for 48 percent of China's $10 trillion economy
last year, the services industry has weathered the growth
downturn better than factories have, partly because it depends
less on foreign demand.
Chinese economic growth slowed to 7.4 percent in 2014, the
weakest in 24 years, and its central bank cut interest rates
late on Saturday. It was the PBOC's third major easing since
late November, as regulators show signs of intensifying concern
over lacklustre data since the fourth quarter and growing
deflationary pressures.
India's central bank unexpectedly lowered its policy rate
for the second time this year on Wednesday, backing a government
that is pushing to revive economic growth as inflation cools.
Although markets had broadly expected the RBI to reduce
rates again after a cut in January, few had expected a move just
days after the government unveiled a budget that took a slower
path to lowering the fiscal deficit.
(Additional reporting by Judy Hua and Pete Sweeney in Beijing;
Editing by Catherine Evans)