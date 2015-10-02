* IMF meets in Lima
* Chinese slowdown set to dominate agenda
* Central banks meet in Britain, Japan, Australia
* Fed due to release Sept meeting minutes
By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, Oct 2 Flanked by interest rate
decisions in Britain, Japan and Australia, the IMF's annual
meeting in Lima takes centre stage in the calendar next week,
with policymakers focusing on China's economic slide and its
impact on the rest of the world.
Activity in China's vast factory sector shrank again in
September fuelling fears that the economy there may be cooling
more rapidly than thought just a few months ago, with a
reverberating impact on emerging and developed economies.
Meanwhile, unexpectedly weak U.S. jobs data out on Friday
further clouded the global economic picture, and pointed to a
much-anticipated rate hike from the Federal Reserve being
delayed further.
Equity markets worldwide have been falling with Wall Street
just recording its worst quarter since 2011, so IMF delegates,
primarily central bank governors and finance ministers from
around the globe, will seek reassurances from China that it can
smooth, if not halt, its slide.
"Driven by fears of a sharp slowdown, they will likely delay
the structural adjustments in the coming two years and use the
'old normal' approach to support the economy, that is, rely on
credit expansion and public investment," Nordea economist Amy
Yuan Zhuang said.
"Despite the financial market turmoil, we still see a soft
landing as the most plausible scenario in the coming two years,"
she added.
The world's biggest economy, the United States is one of the
least exposed to China and minutes of the Fed's September rate
meeting, due on Thursday, will give a strong signal of whether a
hike, the first in nearly a decade, could still come this year.
"The U.S. stands out for its relatively low exposure to the
foreign sector," Credit Suisse said. "Not only is direct
domestic consumption and investment low, but even within
investment, the amount done to support export capacity is likely
much lower than the other economies, given the U.S.'s low export
share."
Still, some analysts said the minutes could be less hawkish
than recent commentary from top officials like Fed Chair Janet
Yellen or New York Fed President William Dudley, who had said
the United States was on track to raise rates this year.
Expectation for a less hawkish tone were enhanced by the
weak employment data.
BOE, BOJ, RBA
The Bank of England, not keen to be the first to hike, will
stay put next Thursday and analysts still expect just one rate
setter to vote for a rise, leaving the bank on course to make
its first move well after the Fed.
In the wake of the U.S. payrolls data, markets pushed back
their bets on the timing of the BoE's first interest rate hike
since 2007 by several months.
It was now priced in for around early 2017, said John
Wraith, head of UK rates strategy at UBS.
"When you get a number like that (payrolls) which shocks
people's expectations about the Fed, it really does have a
direct spillover to the outlook for the UK," Wraith said.
"The fear is that the slowdown everywhere else, in China and
emerging markets, is going to spill over into economies that up
until now have been doing okay, like the U.S. and the UK."
Japan appears to be on the brink of a recession and the Bank
of Japan's tankan survey indicates worsening conditions. Still,
the data are not expected to be enough to trigger more stimulus
when the bank meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Instead, the BOJ may wait at least until its late October
meeting, when economic forecasts are updated but more likely
until early next year, when the impact of the Chinese slowdown
is better gauged.
The Reserve Bank of Australia will also keep rates on hold
on Tuesday and possibly for all of next year, satisfied that the
currency's slide to its weakest level since mid-2009 has
eased conditions enough to soften the impact of the bust
following its once-in-a-century mining boom.
"The only scenario we could see the RBA thinking about
another policy easing would be a sharp deterioration in the
global growth outlook and an accompanying deterioration in the
local economy and jobs market," Commonwealth Bank said in a note
to clients.
"At this stage, the probability of this scenario developing
appears small and probably would require an economic meltdown in
China and other Asian economies," CBA added.
(Additional reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce;
Editing by Toby Chopra)