* U.S. ISM index rises to 53.4 in March
* Euro zone factory sector contracts for eighth straight
month
* Bloc's downturn has spread to the core
* British factory PMI at 10-month high
* China official manufacturing PMI at 11-month high
By Jonathan Cable and Jason Lange
LONDON/WASHINGTON, April 2 Manufacturing
strengthened in the United States and China in March while the
euro zone contracted for the eighth straight month, underlining
the uneven pace of global economic growth.
The Institute for Supply Management said on Monday its index
of U.S. factory activity rose to 53.4 from 52.4, topping
economists' expectations. Factory activity also strengthened in
leading Asian exporters China, South Korea and Taiwan, although
output was still far from robust.
Reports from the euro zone, which is teetering on the brink
of recession, showed the downturn in the region's smaller
nations has spread to core countries Germany and France,
according to purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) for March. The
outlook was grim as new orders fell across the region for the
10th month.
"We are probably through the weakest for the global backdrop
in terms of the major economies already, but they are now coming
out at different paces," said Jeavon Lolay, head of global
research at Lloyds Banking Group.
"Asia is going to lead the global economy, with the United
States not too far behind, leading the developed economies, but
Europe will be the laggard."
Still, the U.S. data also showed some hints of weakness. The
indices for new orders and exports slipped, while inventories
rose, pointing to softening demand. That gives reason for
caution over the pace of factory growth in the months ahead.
"Any unexpected softening of orders over the next few months
would likely be followed quickly by slowdown in production and
hiring," said HSBC economist Ryan Wang.
Casting a further shadow on the outlook for the global
economy, a private survey of Chinese factories by HSBC in March
painted a much gloomier picture than the government reading.
But U.S. job prospects, which are critical to the
sustainability of the recovery, brightened. ISM's employment
index rose to 56.1 from 53.2 and comments from U.S. businesses
were upbeat, suggesting that U.S. factories are still hiring.
The March payrolls report due on F rid ay is expected to show
203,000 jobs were added, including 20,000 positions in
factories, which have helped drive gains in U.S. employment in
recent months.
EUROPEAN SLUMP
U.S. stocks rose, while prices for U.S. government debt
trimmed gains following the release of the ISM data.
In Europe, Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing PMI dropped to
47.7 last month from 49.0 in February, in line with a
preliminary reading. It has been below the 50 mark dividing
growth from contraction since August. A reading below 50
indicates activity in the sector is shrinking.
An economic slump will make it even harder for the 17-nation
euro zone to overcome its debt crisis as it will depress tax
revenues and hurt consumer spending.
Earlier data from Germany, Europe's largest economy, showed
its manufacturing sector contracted last month, and it was a
similar story in neighboring France.
In Spain, struggling to implement austerity measures
demanded by the European Union to meet tough deficit targets,
the sector contracted for the 11th month. Manufacturing in Italy
shrank for an eighth month.
Periphery countries have borne the brunt of the sharp
downturn as their own austerity measures continue to hamper a
return to growth, particularly in Greece, where the sharp
decline in manufacturing continued last month.
"The euro zone economy remains extremely sluggish," said
Annalisa Piazza at Newedge Strategy.
In an effort to stimulate growth and boost liquidity, the
European Central Bank has cut its main refinancing rate to a
record low 1 percent and pumped more than 1 trillion euros into
the banking system. But is now expected to adopt a wait-and-see
approach.
SINK OR SWIM
Asia's economic fate remains closely tied to that of its
export customers in the United States and Europe. Demand in the
latter still looks sluggish, even though the euro zone debt
crisis poses less of an immediate threat to global economic
stability and U.S. data has shown a bit more bounce.
The brighter Asian figures, released on Sunday and Monday,
still suggested economic growth slowed in the first quarter of
2012. China appeared to be headed for its weakest quarter since
early 2009, at the depths of the global financial crisis.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index hit an 11-month
high with a stronger-than-expected reading of 53.1, which was
much stronger than HSBC's reading of 48.3. The latter focuses on
smaller firms than the official PMI.
"The upside surprise in China's manufacturing PMI is
welcome, and should help quell excessive fears of a 'hard
landing' in China," said Vishnu Varathan, an economist with
Mizuho in Singapore.
"But equally, we should not be lulled into thinking that
China has turned a corner either. Global conditions continue to
be highly uncertain, notwithstanding the stabilization in Europe
and 'green shoots' in the U.S."
JPMorgan's global PMI edged down to 51.1 from 51.2.
