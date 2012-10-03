* Euro zone's economic woes deepen in September, PMIs show
* Surveys point to extended Chinese slowdown
* U.S. services sector growth picked up steam last month
* Global stocks, oil head lower; U.S. dollar gains on yen
By Andy Bruce and Jonathan Spicer
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 3 The euro zone's economic
woes accelerated last month and China's slowdown looked likely
to extend to a seventh quarter, surveys on Wednesday showed,
while the United States proved the bright spot with
better-than-expected news on services and jobs.
Purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) suggested the aggressive
actions taken by the world's central banks over the last two
months have yet to convince consumers to start spending again.
The chances have dwindled of the euro zone in particular
seeing growth again before next year.
Falling new orders and more layoffs marked a worsening
decline for euro zone companies, the PMIs showed, while growth
of China's normally robust services weakened to an almost
two-year low last month.
Economic data in the United States were cheerier in tone,
however.
The pace of growth in the massive U.S. services sector
picked up more than expected in September on the back of new
orders, according to an industry report. And a private sector
employment report showed companies added more staff than
expected last month, although it revised down the number hired
in August.
Growth in the United States has been stronger than
elsewhere, yet the world's largest economy remains mired with
high unemployment and uncertainty about taxes and government
spending next year. Europe's crisis and China's slowdown have
already begun to infect the long-stumbling U.S. economic
recovery, a grim prospect for world growth.
"Is the global economy heading into another recession? This
is now becoming a genuine possibility, given events in recent
months," said Gerard Lyons, chief economist at Standard
Chartered in London, in a research note.
A good gauge of economic growth, Markit's Eurozone Composite
PMI, fell to 46.1 in September from 46.3 in August.
While revised up slightly from a preliminary reading two
weeks ago, the index has been stuck below the 50 mark that
divides growth and contraction for all but one of the last 13
months.
The data helped send world share markets and oil prices
lower on Wednesday, while the euro edged lower against the
dollar as traders await Spain's next move to solve its mounting
debt problem.
Although the German downturn eased last month, hopes for an
imminent recovery in the 17-nation currency bloc were dealt a
blow by steeper declines for firms in France, Italy and Spain -
the euro zone's three largest economies after Germany.
"There therefore seems little scope for a return to growth
in the fourth quarter," said Chris Williamson, chief economist
at Markit, which compiles the PMIs.
Outside the euro zone, Britain's services sector growth
slowed last month and companies shed jobs for the first time in
10 months.
The data lend weight to a consensus that both the European
Central Bank and Bank of England will ease monetary policy
further before the end of the year, although few economists
believe they will announce anything at their meetings on
Thursday.
'VERY MODERATE GROWTH'
The dollar hit a fresh two-week high against the yen and
U.S. stocks briefly paired losses after the Institute for Supply
Management said its U.S. services index rose to 55.1 last month
from 53.7 in August, topping economists' forecasts for a slight
decrease to 53.2.
The forward-looking new orders index jumped, but growth in
employment eased, the ISM report showed.
The news comes on the heels of a comparable report on Monday
for U.S. manufacturing that was surprisingly strong - another
sign of resiliency as Americans prepare to head to the polls for
next month's presidential election.
"It looks more like things are heading in the right
direction," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager
at Massachusetts-based Cabot Money Management. "It is this new
reality - we don't have robust growth, we just have very
moderate growth."
The ADP National Employment Report, meanwhile, showed
private sector companies added 162,000 jobs in September against
the 143,000 expected. Still, the August figure was revised down
from 201,000 to 189,000.
Economists often refer to the ADP report to fine-tune their
expectations for the highly anticipated official payrolls
numbers, due on Friday, though it is not always accurate in
predicting the outcome. That report is expected to show job
growth improved slightly, with employers adding 113,000 jobs.
To kick-start hiring, the U.S. Federal Reserve last month
waded deeper into uncharted policy territory with a third and
potentially massive program of asset purchases.
THE KNOCK-ON EFFECT
While the U.S. economy has managed to deflect some of the
huge uncertainty emanating from Europe, Asian countries that
rely heavily on exports to rich Western peers have not fared so
well.
China's official services PMI fell to its lowest point since
November 2010, as slow growth in manufacturing finally began to
feed through to the rest of the economy.
Weak construction services and transport, as well as
lackluster new orders overall, pushed the PMI to 53.7 in
September from 56.3 in August, signaling economic growth will
slow for a seventh quarter.
A Reuters poll last month forecast China's annual economic
growth could ease to 7.4 percent in the third quarter, before
picking up to 7.6 percent in the final three months. That would
likely leave growth for 2012 below 8 percent, its lowest in more
than a decade.
News Australia's trade deficit blew out to its widest in
3-1/2 years in August provided a further reminder of the
knock-on effect of the uncertainty emanating from Europe, via
China.
Falling prices for iron ore and coal ate into export
earnings, just the latest sign of how China's slowdown is
hurting resource-rich Australia.
Wednesday's data showed the deficit on goods and services
yawned out to A$2.03 billion ($2.1 billion) in August, from a
revised A$1.5 billion in July. That was far beyond forecasts of
a A$700 million shortfall and the largest deficit since March
2008.
"It means the current account deficit will blow out in the
quarter and the trend is clearly for further deterioration,"
said Su-Lin Ong, a senior economist at RBC Capital Markets.