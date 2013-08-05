* British business booms in July, PMIs show
* U.S. service sector rebounds in July after hitting
three-year low in June
* Euro zone firms return to growth, composite PMI at 50.5 vs
48.7 in June
* Asian PMIs show mixed fortunes for China, India
By Steven C. Johnson and Andy Bruce
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 5 British businesses boomed
and activity at euro zone companies expanded, albeit modestly,
in July for the first time in 18 months, while growth in the
U.S. services sector rebounded from a three-year low.
The data suggested economic recovery in the UK and U.S.
economies was gathering steam, raising questions about the
proper amount of monetary stimulus needed in those countries.
For the U.S. Federal Reserve, the rebound in the Institute
for Supply Management's services index last month bolsters the
central bank's case that the economy will strengthen in the
second half of the year.
A surge in new orders helped the index hit 56 last month
after slipping to 52.2 in June, a three-year low.
Whether that leads the Fed to begin slowing its $85 billion
in monthly bond purchases next month is still an open question.
While recent economic data has been mostly strong, the Fed
unnerved some investors last week when it flagged low inflation
and rising mortgage rates as potential growth risks.
"This ISM report on its own does little to shed light on
what the Fed will do. But if you take a big picture, holistic
view, which is what the Fed does, then you see that most of the
data over the last month has beat expectations," said Tom
Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets. "That's
consistent with the Fed staring to taper purchases in October."
One caveat might come from the index's employment component,
which slipped to 53.2 from 54.7. U.S. employers slowed their
pace of hiring across the economy in July, but the jobless rate
fell anyway.
In Britain, the Markit/CIPS services PMI leapt to 60.2 in
July from 56.9, its highest level since December 2006 and a
bigger gain than forecast by any of the economists polled by
Reuters. Readings above 50 denote expansion.
That could pose a challenge for the Bank of England. On
Wednesday, Governor Mark Carney is due to say whether the BoE
will go ahead with a policy of 'forward guidance' aimed at
keeping down bond yields by promising low rates while the
economy remains fragile.
"Coupled with the lead that we saw in the construction PMI
and the pretty solid manufacturing PMI, all those indicators are
suggesting the UK recovery is really gaining pace now," said
Victoria Clarke, an economist at Investec.
It will take several months to determine whether the euro
zone has finally turned the corner and put a lengthy recession
behind it. But data company Markit, which compiled the euro zone
surveys, said there was reason to hope.
Markit's composite euro zone PMI broke above the 50 growth
threshold for the first time since January 2012. German business
activity rebounded, while the downturns in the euro zone's next
three biggest economies - France, Italy and Spain - eased.
These upbeat surveys followed mixed data from Asia. Chinese
services companies had modest growth in July but activity at
their Indian peers slipped for the first time in nearly two
years.
The HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index for China's
services industry, which ranges from hotels to banks, stood at
51.3 in July, unchanged from June and just a whisker above a
20-month low of 51.1 struck in April.
"China's service sector has stabilized at a relatively low
level of growth," said Qu Hongbin, an economist at HSBC. "But
profit margins continue to be squeezed. Without a sustained
improvement in demand, services growth is likely to remain
lackluster, putting downside pressures to employment growth."