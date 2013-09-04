(Corrects release date for U.S. ISM services data to Thursday)
* Euro zone business has best month in over two years
* Growth in China's services sector at five-month high
* Indian services activity falls for second month
LONDON, Sept 4 Euro zone businesses had their
best month in over two years in August as orders increased for
the first time since mid-2011 while growth in China's services
sector hit a five-month high, underpinned by new orders and
business optimism.
Pockets of weakness remain across the world, however. Data
on Wednesday showed Indian services activity shrank in August at
its quickest pace since the depths of the global financial
crisis.
Italian services also contracted more than expected and the
downturn continued in France.
"The advanced economies have clearly picked up, China is the
exception among the major emerging economies but the other
emerging economies are still struggling and India in
particular," said Andrew Kenningham, senior global economist at
Capital Economics.
Emerging economies are particularly vulnerable to a
tightening of United States monetary policy, the International
Monetary Fund warned in a note prepared for the Group of 20
meeting in St. Petersburg this week.
Markets are preparing for the Federal Reserve to begin
slowing down its huge bond-buying programme this month as the
U.S. recovery remains on track.
The U.S. Institute of Supply Management is due to publish
its PMI for U.S. services on Thursday and a Reuters poll
predicted a dip to 55.0 from July's 56.0. A sister survey on
Tuesday covering factories showed a surprise upturn.
Markit's Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
rose to 51.5 last month from 50.5 in July, its highest reading
since June 2011. The headline figure was revised down a touch
from a preliminary reading of 51.7.
Anything over 50 indicates expansion.
A sub-index covering new business rose to 51.0, the first
time it has been above the 50-mark that separates growth from
contraction since July 2011.
But there are still major differences between Europe's two
most important economies. The composite PMI for Germany, the
euro zone's largest, jumped to a seven-month high of 53.5, but
the French PMI dipped to 48.8 from 49.1.
Businesses' optimism about the future also rose to a
17-month high but firms were not yet confident enough to start
hiring again. They cut staff for the 20th consecutive month, and
at a faster pace than in July.
Across the channel, a rush of new business last month drove
the fastest growth in Britain's services sector for more than
six years, challenging the Bank of England's cautious outlook
for the economy.
It's services PMI beat forecasts with a rise to 60.5.
Led by firm U.S. growth, the outlook is gradually improving
for advanced economies and even crisis-weary Europe is at last
joining the recovery, the OECD said on Tuesday, but warned a
slowdown in many emerging economies meant global growth would
remain sluggish.
INDIAN DIP
The Chinese Markit/HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) climbed to 52.8 in August after seasonal adjustments, up
from July's 51.3 and the highest since March.
Qu Hongbin, an HSBC economist, cited new business growth as
the key driver of the PMI and expected the momentum to be
sustained.
"A rebound in manufacturing output is expected to support
service industry growth in the coming months," Qu said.
Any improvement will cheer investors as fears of a sharp
slowdown in the world's second largest economy had kept markets
in check but the good news will be tempered by a slowdown in
India, Asia's third largest economy.
Having fallen below the 50-mark in July for the first time
in nearly two years India's services PMI slipped further last
month and with a survey of factories published on Monday showing
activity shrank for the first time since early 2009, the picture
is grim.
India's economic growth has almost halved in the past two
years and the economy grew 4.4 percent in April-June, its
slowest quarterly growth rate since early 2009.
The PMIs suggest more trouble ahead as the government and
central bank grapple with a currency crisis that has battered
the rupee to record lows against the dollar, with no
expectations or signs that it will rally any time soon.
"The weak run is set to continue with macroeconomic
uncertainty and tighter financial conditions weighing on
growth," said Leif Eskesen, HSBC's chief India economist.
