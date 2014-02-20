* China PMI dips to 7-month low
* Euro zone PMI retreats from 31-month high
* U.S. regional factory survey falls, national index rises
By Jonathan Cable and Steven C. Johnson
LONDON/NEW YORK, Feb 20 Another month of slower
factory activity in China and a sharp decline in a
closely-watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing on Thursday added to
concern about the state of the global economy.
Surveys also showed business activity across the 18-country
euro zone slowed this month, confounding expectations of an
acceleration. The data weighed on global stock prices.
Activity in China's vast factory sector fell to a
seven-month low of 48.3 this month from 49.5 in January,
according to the flash Markit/HSBC purchasing managers' index,
though some analysts cautioned against reading too much into the
report, which was affected by the Lunar New Year
holiday.
Even so, the sub-50 reading indicated a contraction in the
sector and reinforced worries that the world's second largest
economy was slowing down, which could have knock-on effects in
emerging markets and the European Union.
"We had poor data from China but the question there is how
impactful the deleveraging (there) will be," said Paul Zemsky,
head of asset allocation at ING Investment Management in New
York. "This would indicate it is deflating slowly, which is not
bad, but they're a big economy and we need it to grow."
Fears that the U.S. economy had lost some momentum in the
new year after a strong finish to 2013 were reinforced by a
decline in the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank' business
activity index to -6.3 from 9.4 in January. A reading above zero
indicates expansion in the region's manufacturing.
The survey is one of the first monthly indicators of the
health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report
by the Institute for Supply Management.
Some attributed the sharp decline to recent severe winter
weather, but that did not dispel concerns entirely.
"This number is a disaster," said Douglas Borthwick, a
managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange. "While
weather may have played a part, it comes on the back of horrible
durable goods, payroll, retail sales and housing" data.
A separate index from Markit, however, showed factory
activity across the United States accelerated at its quickest
pace in nearly four years in early February, handily beating
expectations in a Reuters poll as new orders increased.
Zemsky said that data may have been impacted by short-term
factors but added "it certainly is a good number."
FLAGGING FRANCE
The euro zone may have the most to worry about, said Lena
Komileva, economist at G+ Economics.
The economic bloc, she said, "is most at risk of a global
demand shock given the chills emanating from China's
deleveraging across emerging markets, North America's current
'frozen' growth patch and the fact that the U.S. is exporting
less of its growth to the rest of the world."
Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI, which is based on surveys
of thousands of companies and considered a good guide to growth,
dipped to 52.7, below January's 31-month high of 52.9.
That missed expectations in a Reuters poll for a modest rise
to 53.1 but marked the eighth straight month the index has been
above the 50 level.
"The story behind the euro zone PMIs remains one of an
increasingly fragile recovery under way amid growing divergence
between the union's largest economies, global growth headwinds
and persistent euro strength," Komileva said.
The overall index masked news France is lagging far behind
its European peers, pouring cold water on hopes for a recovery
there that had gathered momentum after its economy expanded 0.3
percent in the fourth quarter.
Still, Markit said the latest data point to 0.5 percent
economic growth in the bloc this quarter, stronger than the 0.3
percent predicted in a Reuters poll published last week.
The region still faces falling prices, however, with
inflation dropping unexpectedly to just 0.7 percent in January,
That has increased pressure on the ECB to consider new
policy measures to support a recovery that appears to be running
out of steam.