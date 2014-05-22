* Euro zone private business growth slows
* France contracts, Germany bounds ahead
* Chinese factory activity improves but still contracting
* Japan shows similar trend, but export orders weaken
* U.S. data expected to show slight pick up
By Jonathan Cable and Koh Gui Qing
LONDON/BEIJING, May 22 Private business activity
in the euro zone grew at just under its fastest pace in three
years this month, while contraction in China's vast
manufacturing sector slowed to its weakest pace this year,
surveys showed on Thursday.
But in Europe, only drastic price cuts helped stop a further
slide, after a sharp slowdown in factory growth took the shine
off an unexpected pickup in the service industry. The slowdown
kept alive worries about dangerously low inflation.
"Overall, the data is a bit of a relief after disappointing
first quarter figures," said Christian Schulz, senior economist
at Berenberg Bank.
"In China, the authorities are doing something and the
economy is responding. (But) the European Central Bank is
worried because it looks like inflation will stay low for a long
period of time."
Markit's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for the
currency bloc, seen as a good indicator of growth, edged down to
53.9 from a near three-year high of 54.0 in April, matching the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Readings above 50 indicate expansion, and Markit said the
index pointed to second-quarter economic growth of 0.5 percent,
which would be the strongest in three years, and better than the
0.3 percent predicted in a Reuters poll on Wednesday.
European stocks and government bonds rose after the data
were released on Thursday.
But the data also revealed the biggest split between the
euro zone's two largest economies since February. France
contracted while Germany bounded ahead, although led by services
rather than manufacturing.
RATE CUT
Decent overall growth is good news for the ECB, but with
official inflation running at 0.7 percent, well below its 2
percent ceiling, it will be concerned that companies slashed
prices for the 26th month running to drum up trade.
The ECB is expected to cut what little it has left of its
main interest rate and push the deposit rate below zero next
month, a Reuters poll predicted this week.
"Today's data are a reminder of the fragility and unevenness
of the recovery. With inflation low and a sustained euro zone
recovery not yet assured, further ECB easing in June looks all
but certain," said Martin van Vliet at ING.
The economic picture was also mixed for the world's
second-largest economy, China.
HSBC/Markit's Flash China Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.7 in
May from April's 48.1, reaching its highest since December and
beating the median forecast of 48.1 in a Reuters poll.
Sub-indexes measuring output as well as domestic and foreign
demand all recovered sharply. But factory jobs were shed for the
13th month and the overall index was still pointing to
contraction.
Premier Li Keqiang said in March it was acceptable for GDP
growth to be slightly below the 7.5 percent target this year as
long as the job market held up. Previously, he has said growth
of at least 7.2 percent was needed to create sufficient jobs.
But just as China and the ECB look set to ease policy the
Bank of England is increasingly becoming the hot favourite to be
the first major central bank to begin hiking interest rates -
probably in the second quarter of next year.
Official data earlier on Thursday confirmed Britain's
economy grew 0.8 percent last quarter as households spent more
and companies increased investment at the fastest pace in a
year.
Federal Reserve policymakers last month also began laying
groundwork for an eventual retreat from easy monetary policy
with a discussion of how to best control interest rates as they
remove trillions of dollars from the financial system.
But any tightening is still some way off. A survey due from
the United States is expected to show manufacturing activity
picked up a tad this month.
A similar survey showed Japanese factories had contracted
slightly in May but at a slower pace than in April, suggesting
some recovery from the impact a sales tax increase last month.
The Markit/JMMA flash Japan Manufacturing PMI rose to a
seasonally adjusted 49.9 in May from April's 49.4.
(Editing by Kim Coghill, John Mair and Janet Lawrence)