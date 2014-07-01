* Manufacturing picks across Asia, South Korea lags
* Euro zone growth pace eased as Britain accelerates
* Stimulus paying off in Asia, euro zone yet to benefit
fully
By Jonathan Cable and Tomasz Janowski
LONDON/TOKYO, July 1 Manufacturing activity in
Asia's industrial powerhouses China and Japan gained pace in
June, fuelled by improving demand at home, but euro zone growth
faltered as main motor Germany slowed.
Business surveys published on Tuesday confirmed factory
output expanded across Asia following months of decline in its
two biggest economies, as massive stimulus packages from the
authorities in Beijing and Tokyo begin to take effect.
China's final HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
rose to 50.7, slightly below a flash reading but above the 50
mark that separates growth from contraction for the first time
in six months. The official China PMI, which is geared more
towards bigger state-owned firms, hit a six-month high of 51.0.
"The Chinese numbers were good. The authorities are helping,
they are supporting, they are guiding the economy in the
direction they want it to go in," said Peter Dixon, economist at
Commerzbank.
In contrast, the raft of measures announced last month by
the European Central Bank to counter the threat of deflation and
support growth by boosting lending to companies and households
have yet to show any impact.
Markit's final Manufacturing PMI for the euro zone fell to
51.8 in June from May's 52.2, the lowest reading since November.
"The ECB is going to be looking at these numbers in the
coming months and hoping that we see a bit more of a pick-up.
Let's check in six month's time if the ECB needs to do any
more," Dixon said.
Stock markets firmed after the China data, which reinforced
market views that the world's second-largest economy is
steadying thanks to stimulus from Beijing after growth dipped to
an 18-month low of 7.4 percent in the first quarter.
Those measures include reserve requirement cuts for some
banks to encourage more lending, quicker fiscal disbursements
and hastening construction of railways and public housing.
A downturn in the property market is clouding the outlook,
however, and economists expect Beijing to stand ready to ease
fiscal and monetary policy further to counter any major
spillover into the broader economy.
"Efforts to slash overcapacities in old-fashioned
industries, as well as the housing market downturn ... will
continue to weigh on overall economic activity," said Nikolaus
Keis at UniCredit.
In Japan, central bank and PMI surveys painted a similar
picture of improving factory activity, supported by continued
hefty central bank money injections and government spending.
Japan's PMI topped the 50-point mark for the first time in
three months but with an April sales tax rise still acting as a
drag, the Bank of Japan's business optimism gauge dipped in the
second quarter. Still, firms were optimistic about the outlook,
declaring readiness to boost capital investment and output.
"It was still a good result. The Tankan result supports the
Bank of Japan's upbeat view on the economy," said Takuji Aida at
Societe Generale.
In Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, factory
activity grew at its fastest pace on record and in India, the
continent's third-largest economy, it hit a four-month high.
Markets will also be looking ahead to U.S. PMI data to
confirm that the world's biggest economy has finally put its
weather-affected start to the year firmly behind it.
BRITAIN LEADS EUROPE
British factories followed Asia's lead, increasing activity
at the fastest rate in seven months while creating new jobs in
at the briskest pace in more than three years.
Euro zone unemployment was stable for the second consecutive
month in May at 11.6 percent but the pace of factory growth
eased as a contraction in the bloc's second biggest economy,
France, deepened. Germany was again the driving force, helped by
a resurgence in the bloc's periphery countries, although its PMI
dipped due to public holidays.
"The slowdown will put pressure on policymakers at the ECB
to do more to prevent the recovery from stalling, and we will no
doubt see more calls for full-scale quantitative easing to be
implemented," said Chris Williamson, Markit's chief economist.
The chance of the ECB launching an asset purchase programme
has risen to one-in-three, a Reuters poll taken last week found,
ahead of this Thursday's policy meeting.
The ECB cut its deposit rate below zero last month and
suggested rates will remain at record lows for years, while
offering more long-term loans aimed at boosting bank lending.
But it is still reluctant to conduct outright bond purchases.
By contrast, the Bank of England is widely expected to be
the first major central bank to begin tightening policy,
possibly as soon as this year. The pound has been surging as a
result.
"Manufacturing is growing strongly, and work flows suggest
this has legs," said David Tinsley at BNP Paribas. "As this news
flow is absorbed further, rate hike expectations for the first
hike in Q4 this year should harden."
(Reporting by Xiao Shao and Kevin Yao in Beijing, Stanley
White, Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo, Christine
Kim and Choonsik Yoo in Seoul, Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta, Anu
Bararia in Bangalore and Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London;
Editing by Catherine Evans)