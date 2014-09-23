(Updates with links to graphics)
* Chinese factory activity pick-up is modest but unexpected
* Euro zone business growth slows more than thought
* More monetary policy action expected in Frankfurt, Beijing
By Jonathan Cable and Jake Spring
LONDON/BEIJING, Sept 23 Euro zone business
growth dipped to a 2014 low in September as firms again cut
prices, while factory activity in China picked up only slightly,
surveys showed, keeping the spotlight on policymakers' plans for
economic stimulus.
The data seems sure to dishearten the European Central Bank,
struggling to spur growth and revive disconcertingly low
inflation and whose head Mario Draghi again raised prospects on
Monday of using extra unconventional measures if needed.
In China, signs of a weakening labour market reinforced
expectations that authorities in Beijing would further relax
financing conditions in coming weeks.
"The Chinese number beat expectations but it's not really
going anywhere," said Peter Dixon, senior economist at
Commerzbank. "It's indicative of an economy that doesn't have a
lot of momentum behind it. It's doing okay but we would be
looking for a bit more strength."
The HSBC/Markit Flash China PMI rose to 50.5 in September
from August's final reading of 50.2. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected factory growth to stall at 50.0, citing
deteriorating business confidence and the growing drag from the
cooling property market.
Markit's Eurozone Composite Flash Purchasing Managers'
Index, based on surveys of thousands of companies across the
region and seen as a good indicator of growth, dipped to a
nine-month low of 52.3, shy of expectations in a Reuters poll
for no change from August's 52.5.
INFLATION OUTLOOK POOR
The index has been above the 50 mark that separates growth
from contraction since July 2013.
But Markit said the latest survey pointed to third-quarter
economic growth of just 0.3 percent - not enough to generate
strong inflation.
"This survey does nothing to alter the picture of a
struggling euro zone economy, intensifying the pressure on
governments and the ECB to provide more policy support," said
Jennifer McKeown, senior economist at Capital Economics.
Growth ground to a halt in the bloc in the last quarter as
Germany's economy shrank and France's stagnated, and the ECB
surprised markets earlier this month by cutting benchmark
lending and deposit rates further and said it would buy
asset-backed securities and covered bonds.
Notwithstanding Draghi's remarks on Monday, no more changes
to policy are expected when the Governing Council meets next
week.
Consumer inflation in the 18 countries sharing the euro rose
to just 0.4 percent year-on-year in August, slightly higher than
July's 0.3 percent but staying so far below the ECB's 2 percent
target ceiling that it was not enough to radically alter the
outlook.
According to the PMIs, firms cut prices again this month -
although not as steeply as they did in August. The composite
output price index rose to 49.2 from 48.9 but has now been below
the 50-mark for a full 2-1/2 years and the discounting may still
not be paying off.
The manufacturing PMI for Germany, Europe's largest economy,
slumped to 50.3, its lowest reading since June 2013 and below
all forecasts in a Reuters poll of 32 economists. Its services
PMI however blew out the top end of forecasts.
A service industry PMI for France, the bloc's second-biggest
economy, sank to 49.4 after just two months in growth territory.
"The German economy is still ticking along at a reasonable
rate of growth but it's by no means impressive. The overall
picture for France when you put this all together is another
quarter of stagnation at best," Chris Williamson, Markit's chief
economist said.
JOB LOSS
Shares were on course for a third day of losses on Tuesday
after the downbeat European data, though the Chinese factory
survey gave commodities a break from recent selling.
"We still expect some more measures (from Beijing
authorities) to support growth, such as stimulating
infrastructure investment, relaxing property market policies and
some more monetary easing steps," said Louis Kuijs, an economist
at RBS in Hong Kong.
Bets against overt policy easing are in line with remarks by
senior leaders including Finance Minister Lou Jiwei, who said
over the weekend that China would not dramatically alter its
policy based on any one indicator.
But the government's promises to desist from ramping up
credit supply are increasingly being tested by a run of data
showing that the world's second-biggest economy is sliding into
a deeper slowdown.
Tuesday's PMI showed a measure of employment shed more than
a point to drop to 46.9, its lowest since February 2009 during
the global financial crisis, when a collapse in exports threw
tens of millions of Chinese out of work.
A hefty drop in employment could raise alarm bells for the
government, which has indicated it will tolerate slower economic
growth below 7.5 percent for the year as long as employment is
not affected.
"The reading is still weak and we believe that the economy
has shifted towards 7 percent year-on-year growth," Credit
Agricole economists said in a note to clients.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)