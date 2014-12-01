* Asian, euro zone and U.S. factory growth stalls
By Jonathan Cable, Wayne Cole and Sam Forgione
LONDON/SYDNEY/NEW YORK, Dec 1 Manufacturing
growth across Asia, Europe and the Americas eased in November as
heavy price cutting failed to revive demand, surveys showed on
Monday, providing more evidence that a feeble global economic
recovery may be grinding to a halt.
Worryingly for policymakers at the European Central Bank,
who are struggling to bolster growth and drive up dangerously
low inflation, factory activity declined in the euro zone's
three biggest economies: Germany, France and Italy.
"The concern is the ongoing lack of any real growth in the
euro zone. We are dealing with very low price pressures, and
when that comes with weak growth, like in the euro zone, it
raises concerns," TD Securities head of global strategy, Richard
Kelly, said.
Data vendor Markit said its final November manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the euro zone was 50.1, its
lowest reading since June 2013, despite price cutting made
possible by tumbling input costs.
That is barely above the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction and, in a sign that there is little prospect of
improvement in December, new orders declined for a third month.
The growth slowdown comes despite factories cutting prices
at the fastest pace since mid-2013 although neither factor will
likely push the ECB into loosening monetary policy further when
it meets on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll.
Annual euro zone inflation fell to 0.3 percent in November,
firmly in the ECB's deflation "danger zone", and as oil prices
sank to its lowest in over five years on Monday with the
industrial bellwether copper not far behind, there are few
reasons to expect any meaningful pick-up.
Both U.S. crude oil and Brent have now fallen
for five straight months, the longest losing streak since the
2008 financial crisis and the rout has spread to gold and silver
prices while the U.S. dollar rose to seven-year peaks against
the yen.
However, British manufacturing activity unexpectedly picked
up a little speed as domestic demand offset falling exports from
Europe and emerging markets.
ASIAN CLOUDS
Monday's gloomy news began in Asia with China's HSBC/Markit
PMI touching a six-month trough of 50.0. The official version
was scarcely better, slipping to 50.3 in November from October's
50.8.
"This is the lowest reading since March and highlights
downward pressure on China's growth in the manufacturing
sector," Credit Agricole economist, Dariusz Kowalczyk, said.
China's troubles were felt broadly across the region, with
South Korea reporting exports to Asia's economic powerhouse
falling for the first time in three months, while its measure of
manufacturing activity stayed stuck in contractionary territory.
In Indonesia, the PMI was at its lowest since the survey
began in April 2011, while in Japan, the Markit/JMMA version of
the PMI eased. Japan's economy slipped into recession in the
third quarter as the impact of a hike in sales taxes lingered
longer than anyone expected.
Still, the extent of the contraction may have been
overstated, given figures out on Monday showed business
investment was stronger than thought.
India was a rare bright spot, as it has been for a few
months now, with its PMI climbing to a 21-month high last month.
AMERICAS SLOW ALSO
The U.S. manufacturing sector slowed in November to its
lowest rate of growth since January, according to Markit, with
the final November PMI falling to 54.8 from October's final
reading of 55.9.
"Although still reasonably strong, the pace of growth has
slowed for three successive months, taking it down to the
slowest since January, when business was hit by extreme weather
arising from the polar vortex," said Chris Williamson, chief
economist at Markit.
An alternative index from the U.S. Institute of Supply
Management (ISM) fell to 58.7 from 59 the month before.
In Canada, the pace of growth in manufacturing held steady
in November, matching an 11-month high from October, as exports
jumped to their highest level in over a year, according to
Markit. The Markit/RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' index (PMI) was at a seasonally adjusted 55.3 last
month.
Brazilian manufacturing activity shrank in November for the
seventh time in eight months, with the Markit/HSBC PMI dropping
to 48.7 in November from 49.1 in October.
Brazil's economy grew just 0.1 percent in the third quarter
from the second, government data showed Friday, while annual
inflation currently runs at 6.59 percent, above the central
bank's tolerance range.
However in Mexico the Markit/HSBC Mexico Manufacturing PMI
Purchasing Managers' Index MXPMIM=ECI rose to 54.3 in November
from 53.3 in October, marking its best showing since January
2013.
Globally manufacturing activity expanded at its weakest pace
in over a year in November as new orders rose at their slowest
rate since July 2013, according to the JPMorgan's Global
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), produced with
Markit, which fell to 51.8 in November from October's 52.2.
That was the lowest reading since September 2013 but it has
now come in above the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction for two years.
