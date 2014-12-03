(Add U.S. data)
* Euro zone PMIs suggest risk of contraction next year
* Asian data more positive; U.S. picture mixed
By Jonathan Cable and Rodrigo Campos
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 3 The euro zone economy may
face another contraction after business activity grew less than
expected in November, although although Asian readings were more
upbeat, while U.S. data was mixed in global surveys published on
Wednesday.
Firms across the euro zone cut prices again which may
concern the European Central Bank which holds a policy meeting
on Thursday.
In contrast, a survey covering China's services sector
showed slightly faster expansion, but after data on Monday
suggested manufacturing growth was its weakest in at least six
months, investors remain concerned that Chinese economic growth
is slowing.
"There are clear downside risks to various areas of the
world economy including the euro zone and to some extent China,"
said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec. "The euro zone
numbers do indicate the economy is moving forwards but at a
snail's pace, (and) the pressure remains on the ECB."
Markit's final November Composite Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI), based on surveys of thousands of companies across the
euro area and seen as a good indicator of growth, sank to 51.1
from October's 52.1.
November was the 17th month the index has been above the 50
level that separates growth from contraction, but the new
business index fell below that mark for the first time since the
middle of last year, suggesting a further downturn in December.
"The region is on course to see a mere 0.1 percent GDP
growth in the final quarter of the year, with a strong
likelihood of the near-stagnation turning to renewed contraction
in the new year unless demand shows signs of reviving," said
Chris Williamson, Markit's chief economist.
A Reuters poll last month for the euro zone predicted 0.2
percent economic growth this quarter and 0.3 percent next.
The Markit PMI covering the euro zone's dominant service
industry fell to 51.1 from October's 52.3 and showed firms have
been cutting prices for three full years now to drum up
business.
The ECB is offering banks long-term cheap loans and buying
covered bonds and asset-backed securities. But facing resistance
from Germany, there is only an even chance it will buy
government bonds, a Reuters poll found last week.
Conversely, the Bank of England is expected to begin
tightening policy next year and after a survey showed its
services sector expanded more than expected last month, recently
revised forecasts for a later hike may be brought back in.
The data will be welcomed by Finance Minister George Osborne
who gives a half-yearly update on official growth and borrowing
forecasts later on Wednesday, his penultimate such statement
before May's national election.
FRAGILE CHINA
China's official non-manufacturing PMI rose to 53.9 in
November from 53.8 while a separate services PMI published by
HSBC/Markit inched up to 53.0 last month from October's 52.9, as
new orders rose at their quickest pace in 2-1/2 years.
But the surveys painted a mixed picture of the labour
market, which Chinese leaders say is a crucial consideration
when setting policy. Along with Monday's news, that prompted
some economists to predict China would cut interest rates again
in coming months after doing so unexpectedly on Nov. 21.
"Things have gotten worse rather than better," said Louis
Kuijs, an economist at RBS in Hong Kong, adding that any
bottoming out in China's sagging housing market is unlikely to
lead to a solid rebound next year.
"I predict one more rate cut to lower lending rates to 5.25
percent in the first quarter," he said.
In other upbeat data from the region, activity in India's
services industry expanded at its fastest rate in five months
although the outlook was clouded by tumbling confidence.
US PICTURE MIXED
In the U.S., the monthly pace of growth in the U.S. services
sector slowed in November to its lowest level since April,
according to data from Markit on Wednesday.
The final November services sector PMI slipped to 56.2 in
November from 57.1 in October.
"The slowing is still only modest, and leaves the economy
growing at its approximate long-term trend rate," Markit chief
economist Chris Williamson said.
Markit's final November U.S. composite PMI, a weighted
average of its manufacturing and services indexes, dipped to
56.1 last month from 57.2 in October. It matched the preliminary
estimate.
An alternative gauge of growth in the U.S. services sector
from the U.S. Institute of Supply Management (ISM) rose to 59.3
last month, just below the post-recession high of 59.6 hit in
August, from 57.1 in October. The November figure came above
economists' forecasts for a reading of 57.5, according to a
Reuters poll.
