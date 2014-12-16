* Global economy ending year in fragile state
* Poor survey results adding to calls for PBOC, ECB easing
* Russia central bank shocks markets with massive rate hike
By Jonathan Cable and Wayne Cole
LONDON/SYDNEY, Dec 16 The global economy is
ending the year in a fragile state with factory activity
shrinking in China, euro zone business growth remaining weak,
and emerging market giant Russia in a spiralling currency
crisis.
"These are uncertain times again and there is a risk of
another global downturn," said Stephen Webster, chief European
economist at 4CAST.
Poor to mediocre business surveys in Asia and Europe
released on Tuesday are likely to put pressure on both the
European Central Bank and People's Bank of China to come up with
more stimulus.
They also threaten the overall 2015 outlook give the two
economies' huge global reach. Data for the United States was due
later in the day.
But it was events in Russia that were most eye-catching.
Russia's central bank took drastic action to defend its
rouble currency in a surprise midnight raising of interest rates
by 650 basis points to 17 percent.
But despite that the rouble was some down 4 percent
against the dollar, having opened about 9 percent stronger, and
the dollar-denominated RTS share index fell more than 11
percent.
It has lost around 50 percent to the dollar this year.
A relentless slide in oil prices -- Brent crude has
almost halved in price since June -- while a blessing to most
rich world consumers, is becoming a curse for countries reliant
on resource exports.
The Russian economy still depends in large measure on sales
of oil and gas, which account for about two-thirds of exports
and Indonesia became the latest Asian casualty when its currency
caved to fresh 16-year lows.
Russia, however, is also being hit by Western sanctions over
its relations with Ukraine.
MOODY DATA
Euro zone businesses are ending 2014 in slightly better
shape than thought but growth remains weak and firms are still
cutting prices to encourage trade, surveys showed.
Markit's Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index, based
on surveys of thousands of companies and seen as a good growth
indicator, rose to 51.7 from a 16-month low of 51.1.
That beat the forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise to 51.5
but was the second-lowest reading in over a year.
"Although the PMI has not been a perfect guide to GDP over
recent quarters, that suggests that the euro-zone economy
probably barely expanded in Q4, if at all," said Jonathan
Loynes, chief European economist at Capital Economics.
Still, German analyst and investor sentiment rose sharply in
December for a second month running, as a decline in the euro
and oil prices boosted hopes for a pickup although a composite
PMI covering Europe's largest economy showed weaker growth.
Coupled with a PMI for France, which highlighted a continued
decline, the euro zone survey suggested there was a renewed
upturn in the bloc's smaller periphery countries.
"The periphery is seeing faster growth but you are in danger
that if the (euro zone) core remains weak, that will spread to
the periphery and everything will come down again," said Chris
Williamson, Markit's chief economist.
Williamson said the PMIs pointed to fourth-quarter GDP
growth of 0.1 percent, weaker than the 0.2 percent predicted in
a Reuters poll last week, but that very weak expansion is coming
at a cost: firms cut prices for the 33rd month.
Inflation in the bloc cooled to a five-year low of just 0.3
percent last month, well within the European Central Bank's
"danger zone", adding to expectations for more policy easing.
Weak growth and deepening concern that plunging oil prices
may send the euro zone into a deflationary spiral that will push
the ECB to buy sovereign debt early next year, a Reuters poll
found last week.
ASIA
The mood in Asia was little better after a measure of
Chinese manufacturing activity from HSBC/Markit fell to 49.5 in
December from November's 50.0.
Anything below 50 indicates contraction.
"The manufacturing slowdown points to a weak ending for
2014," said Hongbin Qu, chief economist for China at HSBC.
"The rising disinflationary pressures, which fundamentally
reflect weak demand, warrant further monetary easing in the
coming months."
Worries about disinflation, and whether it could morph into
outright deflation, have spread world wide and the risks are
such that investors are wagering the U.S. Federal Reserve might
go slow on policy tightening next year even if its economy
continues to outperform.
The central bank starts a two-day meeting later on Tuesday
and there is intense speculation on whether it will drop a
commitment to keeping rates near zero for a "considerable time."
British inflation fell to its lowest level in more than 12
years in November, coming in at half the Bank of England's two
percent target and leaving it under no pressure to raise
interest rates anytime soon.
(Additional reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Pete Sweeney, Katya
Golubkova and Alexander Winning; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)