* Euro zone factories post moderate growth in Jan, slash
prices
* Both official and private China PMIs shrink
* Signs are better in Britain, Japan, South Korea and India
* U.S. manufacturing expands slowly
By Jonathan Cable and Wayne Cole
LONDON/SYDNEY, Feb 2 European and Chinese
factories slashed prices in January as production flatlined,
heightening global deflation risks that point to another wave of
central bank stimulus in the coming year.
While the pulse of activity was livelier in other parts of
Asia - Japan, India and South Korea - they too shared a common
condition of slowing inflation.
Central banks from Switzerland to Turkey, Canada and
Singapore have already loosened monetary policy in the past few
weeks.
The European Central Bank also announced a
near-trillion-euro quantitative easing programme in a bid to
revive inflation and drive up growth, though much of the bloc's
manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey was
collated before that announcement.
"There are a lot of places where central banks are focusing
on easing rather than anything else. In the euro zone the ECB is
going all-out now," said Jacqui Douglas, senior global
strategist at TD Securities.
EUROPEAN MANUFACTURING STEADY
The final manufacturing PMI for the eurozone from financial
data provider Markit, published on Monday, was 51.0, in line
with the preliminary estimate. Although at a six-month high, it
was only just above the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction. In December the index came in at 50.6.
Worryingly for policymakers, firms cut prices in January at
the steepest rate since mid-2013. Data on Friday showed annual
inflation was a record-equalling low of -0.6 percent in January
across the 19 nations using the euro.
In Britain, manufacturing grew slightly faster but factories
cut prices at the fastest pace since 2009. The Bank of England
will keep interest rates at a record low until at least October,
later than previously thought, a Reuters poll found last week.
"With oil prices having stabilised at around $45 per barrel
now, it seems likely that lower oil prices should continue to
enable manufacturers to lower prices and so support demand,"
said Paul Hollingsworth at Capital Economics.
EASING CHINA?
Earlier Monday, surveys from China showed manufacturing
struggling at the start of 2015 in the world's second biggest
economy.
The Chinese HSBC/Markit PMI inched up a fraction to 49.7.
But of more concern the official PMI, which is biased towards
large factories, unexpectedly showed activity shrank for the
first time in nearly 2-1/2 years.
The reading of 49.8 in January was down from December's 50.1
and missed a median forecast of 50.2. The report showed input
costs sliding at their fastest rate since March 2009, with lower
prices for oil and steel playing major roles.
Ordinarily, cheaper energy prices would be good for China,
one of the world's most intensive energy consumers, but many
economists believe the phenomenon is a net negative for Chinese
firms because of its impact on demand.
The PMIs only fuelled bets on a weaker yuan and that more
monetary easing was in store in Beijing too.
"China still needs decent growth to add 100 million new jobs
this year, plus China is entering a rapid disinflation process,"
ANZ economists said in a note to clients.
"We (think) the People's Bank of China will cut the reserve
requirement ratio by 50 basis points and cut the deposit rate by
25 basis points in the first quarter."
Slightly better news came from Japan, where the central bank
has been pursuing an aggressive bond-buying campaign for over a
year in a bid to revive growth and shake the country out of
decades of deflation.
The final Markit/JMMA PMI edged up in January as the
sustained weakness of the yen drove up exports. Improving
exports were also a feature of South Korea's PMI which returned
to growth for the first time in five months.
India's manufacturing activity continued to grow, though the
headline index eased slightly but importantly for the prospect
of more policy stimulus, cost pressures were the mildest in 70
months as commodity prices fell.
AMERICAS
In the Americas, the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in
January at roughly the same pace as in December which was the
slowest rate in a year, according to Markit.
Markit's January final U.S. manufacturing purchasing
managers index was unchanged from December 53.9.
Markit noted that some goods producers noticed "weaker
spending patterns among clients in the oil and gas sector,"
which caused new business growth to weaken.
An alternative gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the
Institute of Supply Management showed the pace of growth slowed
in January with the index falling to 53.5 from 55.1.
Manufacturing sector activity also slowed in Canada in
January to its slowest pace in over a year-and-a-half. The
RBC/Markit Canadian manufacturing PMI fell to a seasonally
adjusted 51.0 last month from 53.9 in December, the lowest level
since April 2013.
The price of oil has more than halved in recent months,
which is a problem for Canada as it counts oil as a major
export.
However, in Brazil manufacturing activity increased the most
in a year in January, the HSBC/Markit survey showed. The Brazil
HSBC/Markit manufacturing PMI rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.7
in January from 50.2 in December.
