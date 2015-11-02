* Euro zone factory growth muted despite price cutting
By Jonathan Cable and Wayne Cole
LONDON/SYDNEY, Nov 2 Massive monetary stimulus
from Chinese and European central banks has done little to spur
factory growth, moving a debate over more easing up the agenda
and raising doubts over whether U.S. interest rates will rise
this year.
A crop of industry surveys out on Monday pointed to October
as another subdued month. Activity in China's colossal factory
sector shrank as global demand stuttered while euro zone
factories again resorted to slashing prices to drum up trade.
"We do think there is more easing to come in China. They are
in the midst of a long-running easing cycle that is probably
going to go on until late next year," said Andrew Kenningham at
Capital Economics.
"The ECB is likely to announce something further in
December. The concerns there are not so much about growth but
about the prospects for inflation."
More than half a year after the ECB started pumping in 60
billion euros a month of new money through its quantitative
easing programme, the currency bloc's relatively downbeat
manufacturing survey may make disappointing reading for
policymakers.
The central bank has failed to lift inflation anywhere near
its target of just below 2 percent, and data on Friday showed
prices were unchanged last month, heaping more pressure on the
bank to act.
It was already almost certain the ECB would ease monetary
policy in December, increasing or extending its stimulus
programme and further cutting the deposit rate, a Reuters poll
of economists taken ahead of the inflation data found.
Beijing has also rolled out a raft of support steps to avert
a sharper slowdown, including cutting interest rates six times
in the past year, but the stimulus has been slower to take
effect than in the past.
The pedestrian surveys will focus attention on the U.S.
Institute for Supply Management (ISM) measure of manufacturing
due later Monday which is forecast to have flatlined in October.
Having taken a rain check on a long-speculated rate rise in
September, the Federal Reserve last month surprised markets by
downplaying global growth worries while opening the door wide to
a hike in December.
"One of the reasons they didn't move in September was
concerns about the state of the global economy and particularly
China. Our view is that most likely they will wait until next
year but they may decide to move in December," Capital
Economics' Kenningham said.
Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Monday after the further
evidence of economic slowdown in China.
LITTLE CHEER
Markit's final euro zone manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index was 52.3 last month, only slightly up from the September
and preliminary October reading of 52.0. It has, however, been
above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for
over two years.
There was only modest growth in Germany, Europe's largest
economy, though Italy stood out with activity increasing for the
ninth straight month and at its fastest pace since July,
In China, manufacturing industry unexpectedly contracted for
a third straight month, according to the official survey out on
Sunday, just missing market hopes for a break-even 50.0 reading,
while new export orders shrank again.
Monday's Caixin/Markit China PMI, which focuses on small and
mid-sized companies, rose. But at 48.3 in October, it still
pointed to an eighth month of contraction.
"Overall, the flat PMI suggests the still-weak underlying
growth momentum in Q4 and we continue to look for more signs of
near-term growth stabilization," said Jian Chang at Barclays.
The only promising news came from Japan and Britain.
The Markit/Nikkei PMI hit its highest in a year at 52.4, yet
its economy remains at risk of recession and markets are betting
the Bank of Japan will have to expand its asset-buying campaign.
In Britain, which doesn't use the euro, factory activity
unexpectedly surged to a 16-month high helped by a recovery in
export orders although economists remained cautious.
"We hesitate to conclude from October's Markit/CIPS
manufacturing survey that the sector's recession is over," said
Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
"In one line: take with a pinch of salt."
