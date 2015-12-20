LONDON/BRASILIA/BENGALURU Dec 20 The world
economy may be set for another year like 2015, with modest
growth in developed economies offsetting persistent weakness
elsewhere but generating very little inflation and keeping
interest rates low.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's long-awaited rise in rates from
zero showed confidence in the world's largest economy, but rival
China is still struggling for a foothold with rate cuts.
Although some countries, such as Brazil, have mainly
home-grown inflation troubles, the Fed's first post-crisis rate
hike is an unlikely cure for what ails the rest of the world.
With exchange rates dominating the policy debate in many
countries, what happens to the dollar will matter a lot.
"The key question is whether the U.S. economy is finally
robust enough not only to sustain its own recovery but also to
lift world trade and global growth enough to allow the external
deflationary pressures weighing on U.S. inflation to wane,"
outlined HSBC economists Janet Henry and James Pomeroy.
Along with an abrupt downturn in the volume of global trade
and a continuing fall in commodity prices, the dollar's rise
this year has brought U.S. industrial growth to a
near-standstill, keeping a lid on inflation pressures from
abroad.
The other extreme, according to HSBC, is that the United
States, "via a strong U.S. dollar, will simply become the latest
victim of the deflationary pass-the-parcel which has plagued the
global economy for a decade, and find itself following all of
the other developed market central banks which raised rates but
soon found they had to reverse course."
"The outcome, we believe, is likely to be somewhere in
between."
A Reuters poll of 120 economists on Friday forecast the Fed
would hike rates again in March, but probably won't move as
quickly next year as policymakers have suggested.
Other recent Reuters surveys of hundreds of analysts
worldwide do not offer hope for a pickup in inflation, even in
the United States where the central bank says it is reasonably
confident this will happen. Even the most optimistic core
inflation forecasts are not far above 2 percent.
The polls point to global growth averaging only 3.4 percent
next year with scant prospect of touching 4 percent given the
slowdown in China and the gloom surrounding emerging markets.
Nor is it easy to find analysts expecting broad weakness in
the dollar, with the most aggressive views suggesting the euro
could even fall below parity.
China's renminbi, now a reserve currency, has fallen each
day for most of the past two weeks, with many bracing for
further devaluation by Chinese authorities still looking for
ways to stimulate the debt-laden economy.
SOME HOPE EMERGING
The U.S. growth and inflation outlook is bleaker than
forecast this time last year, even after a sharp fall in
unemployment. Wage inflation has picked up, but by less than
many had thought it would.
Wall Street stock indexes are trading near their levels of a
year ago, confounding predictions of a solid rise in 2015, with
strategists still expecting them to climb despite downward
pressure on earnings.
Over the past year, global fund managers have cut their
recommendations for equity holdings to near their lowest since
U.S. Treasury yields are not far from where they were this
time last year either, but they too are expected to climb, as
has been the forecast for many years now, although by less this
Since crude oil prices began falling sharply 18 months ago
from above $100 a barrel to below $40 now, the number of
analysts predicting a rebound has dwindled. Some are now saying
$20 is more likely than a sizeable move higher. link.reuters.com/ses88s
But there are some bright spots.
Underpinned by the European Central Bank's 60 billion euros
a month of bond purchases, the euro zone is finally generating
modest growth and unemployment has begun to fall.
Inflation remains well below target, however, and so ECB
stimulus, including the negative deposit rate, will remain in
place for all of next year. That puts the world's largest
trading bloc -- and most other central banks -- on an opposite
policy path to the Fed. link.reuters.com/hut85w
Some emerging market economies are performing better, too.
India is forecast to grow at a decent clip, underpinned by
rate cuts earlier this year during a window of low inflation.
And optimism about Mexico has grown as it slowly starts to take
advantage of a recent historic reform in the energy sector.
But much can still go wrong. Food prices have already pushed
Brazil's inflation above 10 percent during a deep recession and
could rise further.
"As if predicting exchange rates and interest rates wasn't
hard enough, a strong El Niño may be arriving," warned BofA-ML
head of global emerging markets fixed income strategy, Alberto
Ades. "So economists and investors will need to keep an eye on
the weather, too."
(Latest Reuters poll on Fed rates: )
(Writing by Ross Finley in LONDON; Reporting by Silvio Cascione
in BRASILIA; Rahul Karunakar, Deepti Govind, Hari Kishan in
BENGALURU; Editing by Catherine Evans)