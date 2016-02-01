* China PMI dips to 49.4, services to 53.5
* Euro zone factory growth slowed despite price cutting
* Much of Asia manufacturing shrinking, Japan and India
outperform
* Pressure mounts for more policy easing, competitive
currencies
By Jonathan Cable and Wayne Cole
LONDON/SYDNEY, Feb 1 January surveys of global
factory activity released on Monday showed the new year began
much as the old one ended - with too much capacity chasing too
little demand.
China was again the epicentre of Asian disappointment. The
official measure of manufacturing fell to its lowest since
mid-2012. The weakness also encompassed such bellwethers of
high-tech trade as South Korea and Taiwan.
Manufacturing growth also slowed in the euro zone at the
start of 2016. Incoming orders showed no meaningful increase,
even though companies cut prices at the deepest rate for a year.
British factories did enjoy a faster start to the year than
expected, but companies cut staff at the fastest rate in three
years and export orders fell despite a weaker sterling.
"It wasn't the best start to the year, but it wasn't awful.
Markets are pricing in a worst-case scenario and we are not
seeing that yet," said Peter Dixon, an economist at Commerzbank.
Stock markets, commodities and oil prices have been battered
since the start of the year by concern the Chinese economy, the
world's second largest, is struggling.
Such concern has eroded expectations for how fast the
Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates, after its first
increase in almost a decade in December. Forecasts for Bank of
England tightening have also been pushed well back.
A dearth of demand and resulting downward pressure on
inflation was why the Bank of Japan felt moved enough to cut
interest rates below zero last week.
Meanwhile, having failed to get inflation anywhere near its
target - and with demand so low - the European Central Bank is
likely to cut its deposit rate in March, and possibly increase
its monthly asset purchases.
"It's less to do with what is happening with the real
economy and more to do with inflation. It's more of an inflation
story than a growth one," Dixon said.
Markit's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the
euro zone will bolster those expectations. It sank to 52.3 from
December's 53.2, in line with an earlier flash estimate and
above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.
January's weakening came as companies offered steep
discounts on their goods. A sub-index measuring output prices
plummeted to its lowest reading since January 2015.
Consumer prices rose just 0.4 percent last month on a year
earlier, official data showed on Friday, nowhere near the ECB's
target of close to but just below 2 percent.
Monday's data foreshadow a U.S. survey later in the day. A
contraction in manufacturing is expected, although a strong
outcome from the Chicago region last week suggests the result
may beat forecasts.
Markets got February off to a cautious start after a rocky
January, as expectations of more cheap money from some of the
world's top central banks were validated by the fresh signs of
weak global growth.
ASIAN WOES
The official version of China's PMI survey for manufacturing
slipped to 49.4 in January from 49.7 the month before, missing
forecasts of 49.6. The services index also
disappointed, challenging hopes consumption would take over from
industry as the driving force.
A private survey, the Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing PMI,
underscored the trend by showing factory activity shrinking for
an 11th month.
Japan's results were more encouraging. Its factory barometer
slipped only a tick to 52.3 in January as exports picked up. The
gains in exports relied on a weak yen, hinting at another reason
the BOJ acted so boldly when easing policy last week.
India also recorded an unexpected return to growth. Its
erratic PMI jumped to a four-month high after slumping to a
28-month low in December.
Other countries in the region were not so fortunate. South
Korea's manufacturing index slipped into contraction. Its
exports suffered their sharpest annual fall since August 2009.
China is South Korea's largest market, taking about a
quarter of its exports. Smartphones, cars, semiconductors and
flat-screen displays all fell in January, boding ill for the
companies that usually prop up the economy.
The story was much the same for another electronics hub,
Taiwan, where factory growth slowed amid lacklustre demand.
Steep falls in selling prices and input costs also
underlined the risks of deflation across the region and the need
for yet more stimulus.
"Shipments being this weak means a recovery in consumption
is urgently needed. If you look at the economy as a whole, this
might boost the need for policy easing," said Lee Sang-jae,
chief economist at Eugene Investment & Securities.
(Editing by Larry King)