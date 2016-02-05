LONDON Feb 5 Global markets have been in
turmoil since the start of the year, with stocks and commodities
prices reeling, eroding inflation and making central banks
increasingly dovish - a trend that could continue with more weak
economic data.
China, a major commodities consumer and focus of much of the
recent concern, releases trade data in the coming week that will
be closely watched to gauge demand in the world's second-largest
economy, while U.S. retail sales figures will give clues on the
state of consumer confidence there.
Oil prices have tumbled 70 percent since mid-2014, driving
down inflation and adding to expectations that central banks
will be forced to maintain or even ease further their already
ultra-loose monetary policies.
Late last month the Bank of Japan unexpectedly took the
plunge into negative interest rates, following in the wake of
the European Central Bank, which will more than likely shave
another 10 basis points off its own sub-zero deposit rate in
March.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, is looking increasingly
unsure about when it will next raise rates, and economists in
Reuters polls have pushed back expectations for the first Bank
of England hike by six months in the space of three weeks.
"While we don't think that the world's economy is set to
fall off a cliff, the problem is that there is a sizeable output
gap, with significant structural excesses in the emerging
economies, particularly China, and in commodity-producing
countries," said Hiroshi Shiraishi at BNP Paribas.
China's January exports are expected to have dropped for the
seventh month running, with factories still battling falling
prices. But a forecast jump in bank lending may underscore
Beijing's bid to put a floor under the slowing economy.
A raft of economic data in the next two weeks will be
closely scrutinised for signs that the slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy may have bottomed out.
Nevertheless, China's official economic growth rate is
likely to keep slowing to 6.7 percent in 2016, according to
China Merchants Securities' macroeconomic analysis team, the
most accurate forecasters of the economy polled by Reuters last
year.
EYES DOWN FOR FEEBLE GROWTH
Euro zone economic growth was probably a paltry 0.3 percent
in the final quarter of 2015, data are likely to show on Feb.
12, matching the third quarter's pace and with inflation nowhere
near the ECB's 2 percent target ceiling, expectations are high
for more easing.
"The economy in the euro zone is not gathering momentum. For
a long time we have been expecting the ECB to loosen its
monetary policy again, presumably now in March," said Jorg
Kramer at Commerzbank.
ECB President Mario Draghi signalled last month further
policy easing could be coming within months, leading markets to
price in a deposit rate cut in March.
While economists are pretty convinced the ECB will ease
again next month they are less sure about how aggressive the
U.S. Fed will be after it hiked interest rates for the first
time in nearly a decade at the end of last year.
U.S. employment gains slowed more than expected in January
as the boost to hiring from unseasonably mild weather faded, yet
surging wages and an unemployment rate at an eight-year low
suggested the labour market recovery remains firm.
The mixed numbers make it hard to predict the tone Fed Chair
Janet Yellen will adopt at her semi-annual testimony to the
House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.
"This will be one of the more closely watched and
scrutinized testimonies in some time as the market tries to
gauge whether March is still in play for another Fed rate
increase," wrote economists at RBC Capital Markets.
"Given the lack of any real calming in the markets, we think
the odds that Yellen heavily promotes a March move are slim."
Financial conditions have tightened considerably in the
weeks since the Fed raised interest rates and monetary policy
makers will have to take that into consideration should that
phenomenon persist, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, said on Wednesday.
Faltering emerging market growth has exacerbated global
concerns and the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of
Canada have also highlighted risks, keeping the possibility of
policy easing on the agenda.
The Chilean, Peruvian and Philippine central banks all meet
in the coming week but no change is expected from them. Sweden's
Riksbank may well cut its benchmark rate by 10 basis points to
-0.45 percent on Thursday.
"The Riksbank has so much skin in the game that it is
unlikely to back off now if it thinks inflation is about to head
south again - and low oil prices mean this is very likely," said
Colin Bermingham at BNP Paribas.
