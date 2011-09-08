(Adds Bernanke quote)
By Kristina Cooke
NEW YORK, Sept 8 From Seoul to Washington,
policymakers are increasingly worried about the outlook for the
global economy.
Central banks in Europe and Asia took a more cautious
stance on Thursday and Brazil said the deteriorating world
economy prompted its surprise rate cut last week.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central
bank would do what it can to boost growth and reduce
unemployment, but offered no details on what that would entail.
For details, see [ID:nW1E7IR02M]
"It is clear that the recovery from the crisis has been
much less robust than we had hoped," Bernanke told the Economic
Club of Minnesota.
It is against this backdrop that finance ministers and
central bankers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations
will meet on Friday.
They are expected to stress their commitment to preserving
the fragile global recovery, but a coordinated plan to calm
financial markets is unlikely, officials said.
"The imperative remains to strengthen economic growth,"
said U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, as he called on
global finance chiefs to act.
Geithner wrote in the Financial Times that a repeat of the
massive coordinated fiscal stimulus efforts of 2009 would not
be possible this time as the challenges are different.
But the risks of a "longer period of relatively weak growth
are significant, and it makes sense for policymakers to reduce
the risk of that outcome," he said.
U.S. President Barack Obama later on Thursday will push for
a "very substantial package" of public investments, tax
incentives and targeted jobs measures, Geithner said.
Obama is due to address Congress at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT)
to unveil his latest plan to kick-start U.S. jobs growth, which
has stalled. [ID;nN1E7870HE]
U.S. economic data on Thursday again pointed to a weak
labor market, with the number of Americans filing new claims
for jobless benefits rising unexpectedly.
STAGNATING GROWTH
The outlook for economic growth in developed countries has
darkened considerably in the last three months, the
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said. It
urged central banks to keep rates low and be prepared to do
more to support growth.
"One would say that growth is stagnating," said OECD Chief
Economist Pier Carlo Padoan.
In the euro zone, the European Central Bank held rates
steady and signaled it is in no hurry to raise them, saying
inflation risks are no longer skewed to the upside and that
economic growth in the region will be slow at best.
Europe is still struggling to convince markets it has the
political will needed to tackle its debt problems.
Britain's central bank left interest rates at a record low
0.5 percent for the 30th straight month, leaving open the
possibility that it may restart its quantitative easing program
should the economy weaken further
South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines were
in wait-and-see-mode, pausing in their fight against inflation
while they assess how much a slowdown in U.S and European
growth will hurt their economies.
In minutes from its Aug. 30-31 policy meeting, Brazil's
central bank focused more on problems abroad than recent signs
of a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown in Brazil, Latin
America's largest economy. The bank also said price pressures
were receding due to falling commodities prices.
U.S. central bankers, in speeches and interviews over the
past weeks, appeared to be laying the groundwork for a possible
further easing of monetary policy.
Markets widely expect the Fed to do more to support the
economy, with some thinking the central bank's policy-setting
committee could announce new measures as soon as its Sept.
20-21 meeting. [FED/R]
The OECD forecast growth across the G7 group of major
industrialized economies would average 1.6 percent on an
annualized basis in the third quarter before slowing to just
0.2 percent in the final three months of the year.
The slowdown would hit Germany particularly hard, with the
OECD forecasting that Europe's biggest economy would see
annualized growth of 2.6 percent in the third quarter before
contracting 1.4 percent in the fourth.
The U.S. economy, meanwhile, would register annualized
growth of 1.1 percent in the third quarter and slow to 0.4
percent in the fourth quarter, the OECD said.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)