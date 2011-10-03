* India data shows biggest monthly fall since Nov 2008
* China PMI ticks up, but also shows evidence of slowdown
* European and U.S. gauges expected to reinforce gloom
* Asian growth worries weigh on regional markets
By Emily Kaiser
Oct 3 September factory activity in some of
Asia's biggest economies slumped to levels last seen during the
depths of the financial crisis as export demand dropped,
reinforcing fears that fading U.S. and European growth will
spare no one.
Similar figures for Europe and the United States later on
Monday are expected to underscore the gloomy outlook for the
global economy.
A gauge of India's manufacturing output recorded its biggest
monthly decline since November 2008 while Taiwan's factory
activity slowed to a 32-month low, purchasing managers' indexes
released on Monday showed.
Even in China, which reported a slight uptick in its
official PMI on Saturday, economists saw evidence of a
cool-down. China's factory activity typically rises in September
as businesses prepare for the Golden Week holiday, but this
year's increase was smaller than the average.
The HSBC Markit India Manufacturing PMI fell to 50.4 in
September from 52.6 a month earlier, perilously close to the 50
mark dividing growth from contraction.
India's factory sector has gone from robust growth to near
stall speed in just five months. A fall in the new orders index
for the sixth straight month suggested more weakness ahead.
Taiwan's PMI dropped to 44.5, its fourth
consecutive month below the 50 line. New orders contracted for a
third straight month, with both domestic and overseas demand
weakening in a sector that is closely watched because many of
the island's tech firms make up integral parts of global supply
chains.
"New orders from Europe were particularly mentioned as
having declined," HSBC said in a statement.
Asia's stock markets tumbled on Monday, with Hong Kong
shares taking a particularly hard beating. Analysts said foreign
fund managers sold to boost cash, expecting a surge in clients'
redemption requests. Worries about slowing Asian growth also
weighed on sentiment.
Asia's export orders have been falling steadily since
mid-summer as Europe's debt crisis intensified and the U.S.
economy slowed. So far, the data points to a moderate slowdown
in China and other Asian economies, but another U.S. or European
recession would change the equation.
"A recession in the global economy could cause a China hard
landing," Barclays Capital economists wrote in a note to
clients, adding that this was not their baseline forecast.
Nomura economist Zhiwei Zhang said a new export orders
reading of 50.9 in China's official PMI was well off the
historical September average level of 55.7, excluding an
unusually weak print from September 2008 when Lehman Brothers
collapsed.
Europe's survey due later on Monday is likely to confirm
factory activity contracted, while the U.S. index is expected to
hover just above 50, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
In Japan, a similar report on Friday showed the
manufacturing sector contracted in September for the first time
in five months, suggesting that its economy was back in the
doldrums after a short-lived earthquake-recovery boost.
Japanese business sentiment recovered somewhat in the third
quarter, but a strong yen and Europe's debt crisis left
companies cautious about the outlook, the Bank of Japan's
quarterly tankan survey showed on Monday.
If there is a silver lining for Asia, it is that slowing
growth has helped to cool inflation, which remains well above
target in countries including China and India. Input prices in
those two countries rose at a slightly slower pace in September,
the PMI surveys showed.
That takes some pressure off the People's Bank of China and
Reserve Bank of India to keep ratcheting up interest rates.
"While the persistent inflation pressures support RBI's
tightening bias, the slowdown in manufacturing growth suggests
that the end to the tightening cycle is at least now in sight,"
HSBC economist Leif Eskesen said.
(Reporting by Yati Himatsingka in Bangalore, Leika Kihara and
Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo; Editing by Neil Fullick)