* China's official PMI falls to near 3-year low, suggests
contraction
* Export orders slump across Asia
* Chinese official: Situation may be worse than 2008
* Euro zone, UK manufacturing contract faster
* U.S. jobless claims rise above 400,000
By Ross Finley and Emily Kaiser
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Manufacturing
activity is contracting across Europe and most of Asia, data
showed on Thursday, and a Chinese official declared that the
world economy faces a worse situation than in 2008 when Lehman
Brothers collapsed.
Factory activity shrank even further in the euro zone,
reinforcing the view that the debt-strapped region is in
recession, while British manufacturing contracted at the fastest
pace in two years, raising the risk that the UK economy may
suffer the same fate.
This has been the case for much of the developed world for
several months, with the exception of pockets of better news
from the United States. But the slowdown now appears to be
spreading to economic powerhouses of the developing world.
Adding to the gloom, new U.S. claims for unemployment
benefits rose unexpectedly last week, popping above 400,000 for
the first time in over a month and reinforcing the view that the
battered labour market was healing only slowly.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed
factory activity shrank in November for the first time in nearly
three years, while a similar PMI showed Indian factory growth
slowed close to stall speed.
Both China and Brazil eased monetary policy on Wednesday. It
came alongside coordinated action from the world's biggest
central banks to try to prevent another credit crunch by
lowering the cost of dollar swaplines.
"The big picture here is this is an unwinding of a 20-year
debt bubble," said Peter Dixon, global financial economist at
Commerzbank. "It's going to be painful, and it's going to be
nasty. What policymakers are aiming for is a smoothing of the
path."
But those policymakers appear to be getting more worried.
Zhu Guangyao, China's advance coordinator to the Group of 20
talks and also a vice finance minister, said heavily indebted
countries had limited scope to act now, which will make it
harder to sustain global growth as the European debt saga drags
on.
"The current crisis, to some extent, is more serious and
challenging than the international financial crisis following
the fall of Lehman Brothers," Zhu said.
"It's keenly important for countries around the world to
work together in the sprit of 'co-operating in the same boat',"
he added.
After the Lehman bankruptcy, G20 countries committed
trillions of dollars to boosting growth and backstopping banks,
and central banks cut interest rates to record lows.
But rates are still near zero in the United States, Japan
and Britain, and public finances have deteriorated around the
world, leaving less policy space to counter a European
downdraft.
SPREADING
Fast-growing emerging markets such as China, Brazil and
India led the recovery in 2009, and they are still growing far
more rapidly than most developed economies. But they are not
immune to weak demand from Europe or the United States.
China's official purchasing managers' index for November
fell to 49, dipping below the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction for the first time in nearly three years.
The index of new export orders tumbled to the lowest level
since February 2009, perhaps not surprisingly given that Europe
is one of China's biggest trading partners.
The final euro zone manufacturing PMI was confirmed at 46.4,
its weakest level in two years, with factory activity in both of
its biggest economies, Germany and France, weakening.
The UK factory PMI fell to 47.6 in November, its lowest
since June 2009, further evidence that Britain's economy is in
dangerous territory.
"The manufacturing engine has run out of steam," said Rob
Dobson, senior economist at Markit, which compiles the surveys.
Similar factory data for the U.S. are expected later on
Thursday, coming on the heels of a Federal Reserve report on
Wednesday that said there was moderate growth in recent weeks
but that hiring and housing market activity remained anaemic.
The weaker-than-expected China PMI reading came one day
after Beijing lowered banks' reserve requirements by 50 basis
points to try to ease credit strains.
"It's time to start reflating China's economy," said Qu
Hongbin, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC.
An HSBC PMI on China also showed manufacturing activity
shrank in November as new orders fell. The index dropped to 47.7
from 51 in October.
He predicted China's central bank would cut another 1.5
percentage points off of reserve requirements by mid-2012, and
said the European debt crisis along with China's weakening
property market would "only add to downside pressure on growth".
Reserve requirements for big banks stand at 21 percent.
Just a few months ago, inflation was the primary concern for
most of Asia's economies. But Europe is the top export
destination for many countries including China, so when its
crisis intensified, Asia's growth prospects dimmed.
South Korea's factory activity shrank for a fourth
consecutive month. Its November exports rose faster than
expected, although many economists think that won't last because
export orders weakened.
In Indonesia, year-on-year export growth slowed in October
to 16.7 percent, well below economists' forecast for 22.7
percent and barely one-third of the growth rate recorded in
September.
India bucked the trend, reporting a pick-up in export
orders, although its overall PMI dipped on weak domestic demand.
