By Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, Dec 3 China's economy picked up in
November but a broader global recovery remains fragile and
patchy, a clutch of factory surveys suggested on Monday, with
activity elsewhere in Asia remaining subdued amid depressed
demand from the developed world.
The euro zone, where factory surveys are due later, is on
course for its worst quarter since the depths of the global
financial crisis in early 2009. The U.S. picture is brighter,
but manufacturing growth is still seen slowing in the fourth
quarter.
The big emerging economies that have contributed most to
global growth in recent years have been sputtering of late, with
India expected to post its weakest full-year GDP expansion in a
decade and Brazil logging an unexpectedly weak third quarter.
That has left investors once again hoping China will take up
the slack, and evidence has been accumulating since late
September that the Chinese economy is regaining its vigour after
seven straight quarters of slowing growth.
"There is growing confidence that China's economy bottomed
in July-September, with signs of firmer external demand," said
Hirokazu Yuihama, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Monday's final reading of HSBC's China manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Survey (PMI) rose to 50.5 in November from
49.5 in October, the first time since October 2011 the headline
number has topped the 50-point line that demarcates growth and
contraction from the previous month.
"This confirms that the Chinese economy continues to recover
gradually," HSBC's chief China economist Hongbin Qu wrote.
It followed a similar survey from the National Bureau of
Statistics, released on Saturday, that showed the pace of growth
in the manufacturing sector quickening. The official PMI rose to
a seven-month high of 50.6 for November, from 50.2 in October.
But contained within the official data were potentially
worrying signs that the Chinese economy has failed to shed its
heavy reliance on state-led investment.
Growth accelerated for large firms for the third month in a
row, but medium and smaller companies saw a retrenchment, with
the decline more pronounced for the smaller firms, the National
Bureau of Statistics said in an accompanying note.
"The improving numbers are mostly because of government
investment," said Dong Xian'an, economist with Peking First
Advisory, referring to the official PMI.
"From the second quarter the government has unleashed a lot
of projects, and that has started to be felt in the economy, but
it's not a very healthy recovery yet."
PATCHY REBOUND
That might go some way towards explaining why the rebound in
East Asia's other exporting powerhouses appears more tentative.
South Korea's HSBC/Markit PMI edged up to a seasonally
adjusted 48.16 in November from 47.37 in October and a 43-month
low of 45.71 in September, but was still below the key 50-mark
for the sixth month in succession.
Taiwan's PMI reading has also been below 50 for six
successive months, with the headline number deteriorating to
47.4 in November from 47.8 in October on weakening demand at
home and abroad.
Monetary easing by the big developed world central banks has
been blamed for pushing up the currencies of countries such as
Korea and Taiwan, hampering their export-led recoveries.
Weekend data from South Korea showed exports rose in annual
terms for the second consecutive month in November, but the rate
of growth still remained far below what was seen in 2011 and a
breakdown of the numbers highlighted the patchy global recovery.
Shipments to China and Southeast Asia posted sharp gains
over a year earlier, whereas demand from the United States and
the European Union shrank.
Debt-mired Europe relapsed into recession in the third
quarter, and is expected to remain a drag on the world economy
well into 2013.
Manufacturing PMI surveys from Europe are expected to show
the rate of decline in the sector easing, but the headline
reading for the euro zone is still seen well below the 50-mark
at 46.2.
In the United States, the Institute of Supply Management
(ISM) index of national factory activity, one of two PMI surveys
due on Monday, is expected to decline slightly to 51.3 for
November, still above the 50-line, from 51.7 in October.
India, whose economic woes are as much to do with internal
politics and its struggle to control a yawning fiscal deficit as
with the global downturn, represented a bright spot among
Monday's factory read-outs.
India's factory activity has been expanding for over
three-and-a-half years, although it remains well below the
expansion rate seen in the years before the global financial
crisis.
Monday's HSBC manufacturing PMI, which gauges
the business activity of India's factories but not its
utilities, beat expectations, rising to 53.7 in November from
52.9 in October.
The pace of expansion in Indonesia's factory sector eased in
November, but new orders and new export orders reached their
highest levels since the HSBC survey series began in April 2011.