* U.S. manufacturing contracts for first time in 6 months
* Asian factories lose momentum in May, HSBC PMI slips to
49.2
* Euro zone PMIs pick up but downturn remains widespread
* Britain a rare bright spot, factory sector expands
By Steven C. Johnson and Jonathan Cable
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 3 Manufacturers in the
United States, China and Europe struggled last month as demand
fell, suggesting an ailing world economy that still needs a
steady diet of central bank support.
Output at U.S. factories declined in May for the first time
in six months, the Institute for Supply Management reported,
while China's massive manufacturing sector shrank for the first
time in seven months, adding to concerns that the world's two
largest economies were losing momentum in the second quarter.
Euro zone manufacturing contracted again in May, its 22nd
straight month of decline, though the depth of the downturn
eased for the first time in four months.
In the United States, the data bolstered the view that the
economy was undergoing yet another spring swoon after expanding
at a 2.4 percent rate in the first three months of the year.
That makes it unlikely the Federal Reserve would soon start
to scale back the $85 billion in bonds it is buying each month.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in May those purchases could be
reduced at one of the central bank's "next few meetings."
"While the data for now constrains the thoughts of tapering
(bond purchases), it is weak enough that it will also raise
broader questions on global growth," said Alan Ruskin, global
head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
U.S. data last week showed consumer spending fell in April
for the first time in almost a year and inflation retreated
further from the Fed's 2 percent target.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Monday became
the second central bank policymaker in recent days to warn that
falling inflation would make it harder for the Fed to ease up on
asset purchases.
"There are a lot of questions right now. Things are soft in
Asia and Europe and the market is looking at higher yields and
government spending cuts that are likely to hit the U.S.," said
William Larkin, a portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management.
"My guess is it's too early for the Fed to ease off."
A separate report from financial data firm Markit showed the
U.S. factory sector continued to expand in May but at a sluggish
pace, suggesting it would likely be a drag on second-quarter
growth.
CHINA MANUFACTURING SLOWS
In China, the HSBC China PMI showed total new orders and new
export orders fell in May, highlighting weakness in both
domestic and overseas demand. The index slipped to 49.2 last
month, its worst performance since October.
"The global economy remains weak... There's nothing in the
system at the moment, certainly in China, that suggests there is
a big pick-up in store just around the corner," said Victoria
Clarke at Investec.
The HSBC PMI followed a similar government survey released
on Saturday that showed a slight uptick but also pointed to
falling orders from important export markets.
"We think China's economic growth will probably continue to
slide," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief China economist at Nomura in
Hong Kong.
New export orders also fell in Taiwan, a key producer in the
global technology supply chain, while in South Korea, home to
big brand names such as Samsung and Hyundai, new export orders
growth eased to the weakest pace since January.
"A number of respondents blamed the reduction in demand on a
general slowdown in global activity," HSBC said.
Growth in Indian factories was close to stalling, with the
HSBC PMI slipping to its lowest reading since March 2009,
although the index has stayed above the 50 mark separating
expansion from contraction for over four years.
EUROPE CONTRACTS BUT NOT AS QUICKLY
Markit's euro zone PMI rose to 48.3 from April's 46.7. That
still reflected contraction but was the highest reading since
February of 2012.
Surveys from Germany, Europe's largest economy, and France
showed activity contracted in May but at a slower pace than in
the previous month. The story was similar in Spain and Italy.
With the euro zone enduring its longest recession, the
European Central Bank has come under growing pressure to take
more action to help bring a quicker end to the downturn.
ECB President Mario Draghi has said the central bank is
ready to cut interest rates again if the bloc's economy
deteriorates further, but a Reuters poll taken last week did not
forecast any more policy easing.
In contrast to the weakness elsewhere, British manufacturing
expanded at its fastest pace in more than a year, a possible
sign of more broad-based recovery in the UK economy.