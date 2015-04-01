LONDON, April 1 Global manufacturing growth
pulled back slightly in March as factories made only modest cuts
to their prices, a business survey showed on Thursday.
JPMorgan's Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI), produced with Markit, nudged down to 51.8 in March from
February's four-month high of 51.9.
March was the 28th month the index has been above the 50
level that separates growth from contraction. A sub-index
measuring output prices rose to just below that level, coming in
at 49.7.
"The March PMI surveys suggest that the global manufacturing
sector continued to make steady progress, with rates of
expansion in output and new orders staying close to the solid
rates seen in recent months," said David Hensley, a director
JPMorgan.
The PMI combines survey data from countries including the
United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and
Russia.
