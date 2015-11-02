LONDON Nov 2 Global manufacturing growth
accelerated to a seven-month high in October but remained muted
despite factories cutting their prices at the steepest rate
since May 2013, a business survey showed on Monday.
JPMorgan's Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI), produced with Markit, came in at 51.4 last month after
holding steady at August's more than two-year low of 50.7 in
September.
October was the 35th month the index has been above the 50
level that separates growth from contraction and the slight pick
up did push factories to increase headcount after trimming
employment levels in September.
"The global manufacturing sector remained in a low growth
gear during October, as the ongoing slump in emerging Asian
markets continued to offset growth in many of the major
developed industrial nations," a release accompanying the data
said.
A sub-index measuring output prices fell to 48.6 from 48.7,
its lowest reading in 2-1/2 years.
The global PMI combines survey data from countries including
the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and
Russia.
