By Rahul Karunakar
Jan 18 The global economic outlook remains
shaky, despite recent pockets of resilience, according to the
overwhelming majority of economists polled by Reuters who said a
rise in protectionist trade policies would hamper growth.
With elections due in a number of major euro zone countries,
political change in the bloc was picked as a close second choice
for potential disruptions to the global economic revival.
That uncertainty is heightened by the signs of a rise in
nationalist sentiment worldwide, as exemplified by Britain's
surprise vote last year to leave the European Union and Donald
Trump's shock U.S. election victory.
Three months ago, economists overwhelmingly cited a pickup
in international trade as essential for improvement in the world
economy. But an expected rise in protectionist policies has
dented confidence in those prospects.
This trend is reflected in most other Reuters polls over the
past month on major economies, stock prices, bond yields and
foreign exchange rates.
"Clearly, the geopolitical, political and economic risks
facing the world are many and multifarious, and it is no easy
matter to isolate those that seem most apparent to us," wrote
Mike Carey, chief economist at CA-CIB in a note.
"While 2017 does not look as if it will be the 'year of
living dangerously', 2018 could well be more fraught."
Reuters polls of over 500 economists across Asia, Europe and
the Americas reveal downgrades, or at best no change to growth
forecasts compared with previous months, as well as a weaker
inflation outlook across most countries.
While the latest poll gave only a 10 percent probability of
a global economic recession this year, the main difference this
time is that the range of forecasts for global growth showed
lower highs and lower lows.
Speculation that Trump will enact bold stimulus and
reflationary measures once in office has pushed up U.S. 10-year
Treasury yields by around 50 basis points since election day,
lit a fire under the dollar and sent U.S. stocks to record
highs.
But concerns over his stand on trade are starting to
undermine investor sentiment, with the yen - considered a safety
bet in uncertain times - back to its highest levels in more than
five weeks.
"Maybe a home-grown U.S. wage acceleration is underway, with
Trump's policies acting as a conduit to bring it all about. It's
a nice thought, but we need more substance," wrote Jan
Lambregts, global head of financial markets research at
Rabobank.
"Trump's fiscal plans are as of yet unclear in size, focus
and therefore impact. Markets are currently priced for
perfection when it comes to Trump's policies. That's a lot to
ask for."
Trump's posture on trade has clouded the outlook for the
U.S. economy with rising risks of a trade war with China.
A strong dollar, which hit a 14-year high earlier this month
and is up close to 6 percent since the U.S. election result,
acts as a drag on the economy by making U.S. exports relatively
more expensive as well as damping down import price inflation.
Across the Atlantic, the recent optimism that the euro zone
economy is on a more robust growth path has weakened and will
only be maintained if there are no major upsets in several
national elections there.
While euro zone inflation in December was the highest in
3-1/2 years, the outlook for price growth remained weak. Not a
single economist in the poll of more than 60 said they expected
inflation to hit 2 percent this year or next.
"Despite the U.S. reflation trade, we see little underlying
inflation pressure in Europe. Meaningful fiscal expansion seems
unlikely and structural reform has stalled or even reversed,"
wrote Janet Henry, global chief economist at HSBC.
"QE is failing to lift inflation but the ECB may need to
taper, if only to shift pressure back to governments."
Britain's inflation rate is expected to soar following
sterling's fall since the Brexit vote. But the economy will
dodge a recession this year at least as the Bank of England
maintains its ultra-easy policy stance.
EMERGING ECONOMIES RECOVERING
Since Trump's victory, expectations of protectionist
policies have driven investors out of emerging markets.
But the latest poll showed Brazil will come out of its worst
recession ever this year, albeit very slowly and still leaving
millions unemployed.
Despite expectations for sluggish world trade and Trump's
trade policy, China - the world's second-largest economy - is
forecast to grow 6.5 percent this year as the government keeps
up policy support.
India, which was one of the few exceptions in emerging
markets with a stable outlook, likely lost momentum in the final
three months of 2016 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ban on
high-value currency notes hurt demand and businesses.
