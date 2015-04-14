BRIEF-Atossa Genetics now sees public offering of up to 1.0 mln class A units
* Now sees public offering of up to 1.0 million class a units consisting common stock and warrants - sec filing
GENEVA, April 14 Global goods trade will grow by 3.3 percent this year and by 4.0 percent in 2016, less than previously forecast, mainly due to sluggish economic growth, the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday.
"We expect trade to continue its slow recovery but with economic growth still fragile and continued geopolitical tensions, this trend could easily be undermined," WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said.
The WTO figures are based on economic growth estimates from organisations including the International Monetary Fund, which will update its forecasts later on Tuesday. WTO chief economist Robert Koopman said the new IMF figures would be "in the same ballpark" and would not affect the WTO's forecast. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
NEW YORK, March 28 David Einhorn, head of hedge fund firm Greenlight Capital, told CNBC on Tuesday that he was supportive of General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra despite the company's objection to Greenlight's proposal to split the carmaker's stock into two classes.